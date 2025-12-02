$42.270.07
"Black fungus" from Chornobyl could protect astronauts from radiation - scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

The black fungus found in Chornobyl survives on radiation, which could revolutionize the space industry. It could protect spacecraft crews and extraterrestrial colonies from cosmic rays.

"Black fungus" from Chornobyl could protect astronauts from radiation - scientists

The "black fungus" growing at the site of the Chornobyl disaster survives by feeding on radiation, and its properties could revolutionize the space industry - in particular, regarding the protection of spacecraft crews and extraterrestrial colonies from cosmic rays. This is stated in a material by Interesting Engineering, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that back in 1997, Nelly Zhdanova, a Ukrainian mycologist, discovered black mold colonizing the highly radioactive ruins of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, growing on walls, ceilings, and even inside the reactor building. Investigations showed that the fungi interact with ionizing radiation in a special way.

This remarkable discovery - that life can thrive and grow in the presence of radiation - challenged established notions about the resilience of life. It also opened up the potential for using this mold in areas such as cleaning radioactive sites and protecting astronauts from cosmic radiation in space.

- the publication writes.

More than 300 holes found in the Chernobyl sarcophagus after drone attack: IAEA assesses radiation threat09.05.25, 23:39 • 5676 views

It is indicated that ionizing radiation, which usually destroys DNA and cells, turned out to be a nutrient for these resilient fungi. At the same time, melanin - a pigment that gives color to human skin and protects against ultraviolet radiation - took on the function of protecting and absorbing radiation.

A 2007 study found that melanized fungi grew 10 percent faster when exposed to radioactive cesium, suggesting they actively used radiation for metabolic energy. This process was called radiosynthesis.

The energy of ionizing radiation is approximately a million times higher than the energy of white light used in photosynthesis. So, you need a fairly powerful energy converter, and that's what we think melanin can do - convert ionizing radiation into useful energy.

- said nuclear scientist Ekaterina Dadachova.

In turn, NASA astrobiologist Lynn Rothschild envisions "myco-architecture" - habitats grown from fungi on the Moon or Mars. These living walls will not just be structural: they will be self-healing radiation shields, grown in situ, significantly reducing launch costs. By colonizing a toxic site like Chornobyl, these fungi may eventually protect astronauts in the near future.

Recall

Dogs with blue fur were recorded in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. Volunteers suspect that the animals may have come into contact with a chemical substance and are trying to catch them for examination.

Power supply restored at all Chernobyl NPP facilities: no threat of radiation leakage - Ministry of Energy01.10.25, 23:47 • 5161 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Technologies
Mushrooms
Moon
Mars
NASA