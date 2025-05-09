More than 300 holes found in the Chernobyl sarcophagus after drone attack: IAEA assesses radiation threat

After the Russian drone attack in February 2025, more than 300 holes were found in the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP). A preliminary assessment of the physical integrity of the large arched structure "Shelter" showed extensive damage. This was stated by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that investigations are underway at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to determine the extent of the damage caused to the sarcophagus after the drone attack in mid-February.

It took several weeks to completely extinguish the fires caused by the impact. As a result of emergency work, approximately 330 holes were formed in the outer shell of the NSC arch, each with an average size of 30-50 cm - the statement reads.

According to information provided to the IAEA team on site, a preliminary assessment of the physical integrity of the large arched structure revealed the following significant damage:

stainless steel panels of the outer cladding,

insulation materials,

a significant portion of the membrane located between layers of insulation materials to prevent water, moisture and air from entering.

In addition, the IAEA team was informed that the sarcophagus' main crane system (MCS) NSC, which includes the northern garage area for crane maintenance, was damaged by the drone strike and is currently not functioning.

Other NSC systems that provide relevant safety functions, such as radiation monitoring, seismic monitoring, decontamination and radioactive waste management, power supply and fire protection, remain functional.

The Chernobyl nuclear power plant added that the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems remain operational, but have not been operated since the drone incident - the IAEA said.

"We are gradually getting a fuller picture of the serious damage caused by the drone strike. It will take a lot of time and money to fix them," Grossi stressed.

According to the IAEA, there is still no increase in radiation levels at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, indicating that there has been no release of radioactive materials as a result of the impact.

Let us remind you

On February 14, 2025, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

As a result of the attack, the protective shell of a nuclear reactor worth 1.5 billion euros was damaged. The cost of repairs will likely be covered by Western governments.

Ukrainian specialists are working to restore the safe shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant damaged by a Russian drone strike. The damage resulted in a large hole in the roof.

