Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
06:38 PM • 11865 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

06:26 PM • 22985 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

04:40 PM • 28127 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
03:09 PM • 48633 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 59355 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 58780 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63057 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 67661 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 113529 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40110 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Publications
Exclusives
More than 300 holes found in the Chernobyl sarcophagus after drone attack: IAEA assesses radiation threat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

As a result of the drone attack in February 2025, the Chernobyl sarcophagus suffered significant damage, more than 300 holes were found. The main crane system is also damaged and not functioning.

More than 300 holes found in the Chernobyl sarcophagus after drone attack: IAEA assesses radiation threat

After the Russian drone attack in February 2025, more than 300 holes were found in the sarcophagus of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant (ChNPP). A preliminary assessment of the physical integrity of the large arched structure "Shelter" showed extensive damage. This was stated by the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that investigations are underway at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant to determine the extent of the damage caused to the sarcophagus after the drone attack in mid-February.

It took several weeks to completely extinguish the fires caused by the impact. As a result of emergency work, approximately 330 holes were formed in the outer shell of the NSC arch, each with an average size of 30-50 cm

- the statement reads.

According to information provided to the IAEA team on site, a preliminary assessment of the physical integrity of the large arched structure revealed the following significant damage:

  • stainless steel panels of the outer cladding,
    • insulation materials,
      • a significant portion of the membrane located between layers of insulation materials to prevent water, moisture and air from entering.

        In addition, the IAEA team was informed that the sarcophagus' main crane system (MCS) NSC, which includes the northern garage area for crane maintenance, was damaged by the drone strike and is currently not functioning.

        Other NSC systems that provide relevant safety functions, such as radiation monitoring, seismic monitoring, decontamination and radioactive waste management, power supply and fire protection, remain functional.

        The Chernobyl nuclear power plant added that the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems remain operational, but have not been operated since the drone incident

        - the IAEA said.

        "We are gradually getting a fuller picture of the serious damage caused by the drone strike. It will take a lot of time and money to fix them," Grossi stressed.

        According to the IAEA, there is still no increase in radiation levels at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, indicating that there has been no release of radioactive materials as a result of the impact.

        Let us remind you

        On February 14, 2025, a Russian strike drone with a high-explosive warhead damaged the protective shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

        As a result of the attack, the protective shell of a nuclear reactor worth 1.5 billion euros was damaged. The cost of repairs will likely be covered by Western governments.

        Ukrainian specialists are working to restore the safe shelter at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant damaged by a Russian drone strike. The damage resulted in a large hole in the roof.

        Situation at ZNPP: There is a constant threat to nuclear safety in southern Ukraine - IAEA01.05.25, 11:50 • 11889 views

        Vita Zelenetska

        Vita Zelenetska

        War
        Rafael Grossi
        International Atomic Energy Agency
