Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances
Exclusive
08:40 AM • 19497 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

May 1, 04:00 AM • 133351 views

Tariffs, traffic lights, pension supplements and scholarships for cadets: what will change for Ukrainians from May 1

April 30, 09:58 PM • 96104 views

Ukraine and the United States have signed an agreement to establish an Investment Fund for Reconstruction - officially

April 30, 03:17 PM • 129255 views

It will be targeted: the Ministry of Defense explained all the details about the unblocking of medical workers

Exclusive
April 30, 09:29 AM • 206977 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

April 30, 08:44 AM • 233580 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
April 30, 08:43 AM • 331908 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
April 30, 06:47 AM • 137524 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 254146 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 176007 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

Publications
Exclusives
Situation at ZNPP: There is a constant threat to nuclear safety in southern Ukraine - IAEA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5332 views

IAEA experts report explosions at the occupied ZNPP, reminding of the dangers. An air alert was declared at the Khmelnytskyi NPP, and drones were discovered near the South Ukrainian NPP.

Situation at ZNPP: There is a constant threat to nuclear safety in southern Ukraine - IAEA

Over the past week, international experts at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continued to hear explosions. This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

Details

According to the IAEA team, this is a constant reminder of the potential dangers to nuclear safety and security.

The IAEA experts inspected the site and visited all emergency control points of the six reactors, the safety systems of Unit 4 and the two fresh fuel storage facilities.

At the same time, at three unoccupied operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine - Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukrainian - three of the nine reactors remained shut down for maintenance and refueling.

During their stay at the South Ukraine NPP, the IAEA team reported numerous air raid alarms over the past week. The team was informed that six drones were detected 1.5 km from the station on the night of April 25. This coincided with sounds of military activity - presumably they were trying to shoot them down

At the Khmelnytskyi NPP on the morning of April 30, members of the IAEA team were forced to take shelter due to an air raid alarm.

Recall

As reported by the IAEA, Ukrainian specialists are working to restore the safe shelter at Chernobyl, damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarNews of the World
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ukraine
