Situation at ZNPP: There is a constant threat to nuclear safety in southern Ukraine - IAEA

Over the past week, international experts at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant continued to hear explosions. This is stated in the report of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), reports UNN.

According to the IAEA team, this is a constant reminder of the potential dangers to nuclear safety and security.

The IAEA experts inspected the site and visited all emergency control points of the six reactors, the safety systems of Unit 4 and the two fresh fuel storage facilities.

At the same time, at three unoccupied operating nuclear power plants in Ukraine - Khmelnytskyi, Rivne and South Ukrainian - three of the nine reactors remained shut down for maintenance and refueling.

During their stay at the South Ukraine NPP, the IAEA team reported numerous air raid alarms over the past week. The team was informed that six drones were detected 1.5 km from the station on the night of April 25. This coincided with sounds of military activity - presumably they were trying to shoot them down

At the Khmelnytskyi NPP on the morning of April 30, members of the IAEA team were forced to take shelter due to an air raid alarm.

As reported by the IAEA, Ukrainian specialists are working to restore the safe shelter at Chernobyl, damaged by a Russian drone strike in February 2025.