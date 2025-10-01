Power supply restored at all Chornobyl NPP facilities: no threats to the population - Ministry of Energy

Electricity supply has been restored to all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the shelling in Slavutych on Wednesday, October 1. The radiation level is normal and there are no threats to the population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Electricity supply has been fully restored to all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which were de-energized due to enemy shelling of infrastructure in the city of Slavutych - the message says.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, the radiation level at the facility does not exceed control levels. There are no threats to the population.

"I thank our energy workers for their lightning-fast and effective work! Your work is safety for all of Ukraine and Europe," Hrynchuk emphasized.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 1, Russia attacked Slavutych, hitting the city's energy facility with a drone. As a result, about 20,000 residents were left without electricity.

As a result of the Russian shelling of the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region in Slavutych, an emergency occurred at the facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP". Due to power surges, the New Safe Confinement, which isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, was left without electricity.

Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant - Zelenskyy