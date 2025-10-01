Power supply restored at all Chornobyl NPP facilities: no threats to the population - Ministry of Energy

$41.140.18
48.300.14
uken
05:49 PM • 13765 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
05:21 PM • 17825 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 27572 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 21912 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 38457 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 23984 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22100 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54531 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41400 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32329 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
1m/s
93%
756mm
Popular news
In Poland, teenagers lured a Ukrainian man, beat him, and drew Nazi symbols on his faceVideoOctober 1, 12:40 PM • 5126 views
A bill has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada to rename the "kopek" to "shah"October 1, 01:06 PM • 8728 views
Heavy rains in Odesa: meteorologists explained the causes and impact of climate changeOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 4232 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 26318 views
Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channels03:55 PM • 6190 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 27572 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 26405 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 38457 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 28452 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 32715 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 36658 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 45948 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 29627 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 32816 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 42658 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Kh-101

Power supply restored at all Chornobyl NPP facilities: no threats to the population - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Power supply at all facilities of the Chornobyl NPP has been fully restored after the enemy shelling of infrastructure in Slavutych on October 1. Radiation levels are normal, there are no threats to the population.

Power supply restored at all Chornobyl NPP facilities: no threats to the population - Ministry of Energy

Electricity supply has been restored to all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant after the shelling in Slavutych on Wednesday, October 1. The radiation level is normal and there are no threats to the population. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Electricity supply has been fully restored to all facilities of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, which were de-energized due to enemy shelling of infrastructure in the city of Slavutych

- the message says.

According to the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk, the radiation level at the facility does not exceed control levels. There are no threats to the population.

"I thank our energy workers for their lightning-fast and effective work! Your work is safety for all of Ukraine and Europe," Hrynchuk emphasized.

Recall

On Wednesday, October 1, Russia attacked Slavutych, hitting the city's energy facility with a drone. As a result, about 20,000 residents were left without electricity.

As a result of the Russian shelling of the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region in Slavutych, an emergency occurred at the facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP". Due to power surges, the New Safe Confinement, which isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of the Chornobyl NPP, was left without electricity.

Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant - Zelenskyy01.10.25, 21:59 • 1032 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Europe
Ukraine