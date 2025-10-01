Russia's targeted strike on Slavutych caused a three-hour blackout at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant - Zelenskyy

The Russians could not have been unaware that the strike on facilities in Slavutych would have such consequences for Chornobyl. And it was a targeted strike in which they used more than 20 drones – according to preliminary estimates, Russian-Iranian "Shaheds." This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to the Head of State, due to today's Russian strike on one of our energy substations in Slavutych, a blackout lasted for more than three hours at the facilities of the former Chornobyl nuclear power plant. This includes, in particular, the new safe confinement, which protects the environment from the remnants of the fourth power unit of the plant after the 1986 explosion and radioactive debris and dust. It also includes the spent nuclear fuel storage facility, which stores 80% of all such spent fuel accumulated during the operation of the NPP. This amounts to spent fuel assemblies with a total weight of over 3250 tons.

Additionally

In addition, the President noted that at the same time, the blackout at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been ongoing for the eighth day, which began due to Russian shelling in the area of the plant. And the Russians are doing absolutely nothing to rectify the situation and allow Ukrainian specialists to restore the external power supply to the ZNPP, which should function continuously under normal conditions.

Russia is deliberately creating a threat of radiation incidents, unfortunately taking advantage of the weak position of the IAEA and Director Rafael Grossi, as well as the scattered global attention. To rectify the situation, weak and half-hearted solutions will not work. Every day of Russia's dragging out the war, Russian refusals of a complete and reliable ceasefire, constant Russian strikes on all objects of our energy infrastructure, including those on which the safety of nuclear power plants and other nuclear infrastructure depends, is a global threat. Including the facilities of the ChNPP and ZNPP, six nuclear power plants are located in Ukraine, and each of them can be a target for Russian drones and missiles - Zelenskyy emphasized.

According to him, it is important that the countries of Europe, the United States, the G7 and G20 countries act genuinely for peace and security to the fullest extent possible.

A strong response and appropriate pressure on Russia are needed to protect lives. I am grateful to everyone in the world who does not remain silent - the President summarized.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of the energy infrastructure of the Kyiv region in Slavutych, an emergency situation arose at the facilities of the SSE "Chornobyl NPP". Due to voltage fluctuations, the New Safe Confinement, which isolates the destroyed fourth power unit of the ChNPP, was left without electricity.