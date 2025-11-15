$42.060.00
November 15, 05:21 PM • 13571 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 28696 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 36882 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 35480 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 49088 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 43469 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 37608 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 29049 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 19324 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 74943 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Persons

Svitlana Hrynchuk

News by theme
The relevant committee supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. 21 deputies supported her resignation.

Economy • November 14, 01:22 PM • 1706 views
Submissions for the dismissal of the Ministers of Energy and Justice have been received by the Rada - StefanchukPhoto

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the receipt of submissions regarding the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko. The Parliament will consider these issues in the near future, and the "Servant of the People" faction supports the resignations initiated by President Zelenskyy.

Politics • November 12, 05:08 PM • 3294 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.

Politics • November 12, 03:00 PM • 82828 views
Influenced officials and determined the amount of cash: NABU and SAP established "Carlson" who controlled the corruption scheme with "kickbacks" in "Energoatom"

The investigation established that "Carlson" determined to whom and how much cash to issue or transfer.

Society • November 11, 11:34 AM • 2944 views
The funicular is temporarily out of service in the capital: the reason is stabilization power outages

In Kyiv, on November 10, the funicular temporarily stopped working due to a stabilization power outage. After the power supply is restored, its operation is promised to resume in normal mode.

Kyiv • November 10, 05:56 PM • 15174 views
Schedules have already become smaller, work is underway to minimize them - Ministry of Energy

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that the government is working to minimize electricity outage schedules. The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to Russian attacks, which may change the basic scenario of reducing schedules.

War in Ukraine • November 10, 05:28 PM • 25562 views
Large-scale corruption scheme in energy sector: SAPO reveals new details of investigation

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has revealed new details of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. The criminal organization systematically received 10-15% kickbacks from Energoatom's contractors for avoiding payment blocking.

Society • November 10, 10:55 AM • 61166 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy

Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine overnight, leading to blackouts in 8 regions. The situation is particularly difficult in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.

Society • November 8, 08:59 AM • 75995 views
Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power outages in several regions. Rescuers and energy workers will restore supplies after the situation stabilizes.

War in Ukraine • November 8, 12:20 AM • 6107 views
Naftogaz signed a memorandum with a Greek company on the supply of liquefied natural gas to UkrainePhoto

Naftogaz and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S. A. signed a memorandum on regular supplies of American liquefied natural gas to Ukraine until 2050. Supplies will be carried out through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor.

Economy • November 7, 07:59 PM • 4774 views
Ukraine to receive at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas from the US

Naftogaz Group and Polish company ORLEN have signed agreements for the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. This will contribute to diversifying supply routes and strengthening Europe's energy security.

Economy • November 7, 02:29 PM • 2626 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the Russian attack on November 6 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight coal mines were de-energized, where 2,595 miners were located. Rescuers promptly brought all people to the surface; there were no dead or injured.

Society • November 6, 12:47 PM • 66500 views
Government simplified access to loans for solar and wind power plants for households - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced a change in the mechanism of state support for the installation of generating units from alternative energy sources. Instead of monthly interest compensation, the population will receive a one-time reimbursement of 30% of the principal debt amount.

Economy • November 5, 10:19 PM • 10501 views
Russia launched five airstrikes on coal enterprises in Donetsk region - Ministry of Energy

Russian troops attacked coal enterprises in Donetsk region with five airstrikes, damaging a boiler house, administrative and warehouse buildings. There were no casualties or injuries, and the enterprises are not operating.

War in Ukraine • November 5, 01:15 PM • 3067 views
Power outage schedules in all regions of Ukraine until 7 PM - Ukrenergo

In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00. This is a consequence of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.

Society • October 30, 06:35 AM • 28942 views
Massive missile and drone attack caused emergency power outages in Ukraine

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. Restoration work will begin after the security situation stabilizes.

Society • October 30, 05:37 AM • 4907 views
Heating season in Ukraine may start in the coming days - Ministry of Energy

Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that local authorities will make decisions on the start of the heating season. This will happen in the coming days due to the expected drop in temperature.

Society • October 25, 11:59 AM • 81013 views
Zaporizhzhia NPP brought out of longest blackout, reconnected to Ukrainian energy system - minister

The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which had been in a blackout for a month, has been reconnected to the Ukrainian energy system. This was the longest, tenth blackout of the station.

Economy • October 23, 07:22 AM • 17212 views
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

On the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as security conditions allow.

War in Ukraine • October 22, 04:26 AM • 3485 views
How Ukraine will overcome threats regarding a possible gas shortage - the President's answer

The Ukrainian authorities plan to find $2 billion to purchase gas in a difficult situation; sources of financing and suppliers have already been identified. President Zelenskyy assured that the gas issue would be resolved.

Economy • October 20, 10:03 AM • 3309 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy

Restoration work in Pavlohrad has been completed, special emergency shutdown schedules in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy have been canceled. Energy workers have restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv.

Society • October 10, 09:38 AM • 24937 views
Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killedPhoto

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack with over 450 drones and 30 missiles, which caused power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv. As a result of the attack, a child was killed and over 20 people were injured.

War in Ukraine • October 10, 06:30 AM • 6182 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Russia is launching a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy workers are taking measures to minimize the consequences and will begin restoration work after security conditions improve.

War in Ukraine • October 10, 12:08 AM • 26456 views
Winter survival plan: the Ministry of Energy explained what it entails

The Ministry of Energy announced that the government has approved the Action Plan to ensure the stable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 by the regions of Ukraine. It defines key tasks for providing heat and light in conditions of intensified shelling.

Economy • October 9, 09:00 AM • 2673 views
Ukraine handed over to G7 countries a list of priority needs for the energy sector

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over to the G7 countries a list of urgent needs for the energy sector. Among the priorities are protection, additional air defense and electronic warfare systems, as well as increasing the production of energy equipment.

Economy • October 7, 04:50 PM • 3497 views
Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after Russian attacks - Minister

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced plans to increase natural gas imports by 30% after Russian airstrikes on gas infrastructure. An increase in LNG imports is also being discussed.

Economy • October 7, 11:03 AM • 2389 views
Ukraine discussed urgent winter support with G7 - Ministry of EnergyPhoto

Ukraine is negotiating with international partners to strengthen support for the energy sector before the heating season. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk discussed priority needs and additional aid mechanisms with representatives of the G7+ countries.

Economy • October 6, 11:02 PM • 3785 views
Power supply restored at all Chernobyl NPP facilities: no threat of radiation leakage - Ministry of Energy

Power supply at all Chernobyl NPP facilities has been fully restored after the enemy shelling of infrastructure in Slavutych on October 1. Radiation levels are normal, and there are no threats to the population.

Society • October 1, 08:47 PM • 5135 views
Britain increases contribution to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund to €150.6 million: where the funds will go

Great Britain is adding €48. 7 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, bringing the total contribution to €150.6 million. These funds will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, including network repairs and asset protection.

Economy • September 26, 01:48 PM • 3146 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges

Ukraine is starting its fourth heating season under wartime conditions, with Rivne Oblast being the first to begin. Heating tariffs remain unchanged, and the country is preparing for possible Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.

Society • September 24, 11:04 AM • 89656 views