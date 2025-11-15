The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission to dismiss Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy. 21 deputies supported her resignation.
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Ruslan Stefanchuk, announced the receipt of submissions regarding the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk and Herman Halushchenko. The Parliament will consider these issues in the near future, and the "Servant of the People" faction supports the resignations initiated by President Zelenskyy.
Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has submitted her resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.
The investigation established that "Carlson" determined to whom and how much cash to issue or transfer.
In Kyiv, on November 10, the funicular temporarily stopped working due to a stabilization power outage. After the power supply is restored, its operation is promised to resume in normal mode.
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that the government is working to minimize electricity outage schedules. The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to Russian attacks, which may change the basic scenario of reducing schedules.
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office has revealed new details of a large-scale corruption scheme in Ukraine's energy sector. The criminal organization systematically received 10-15% kickbacks from Energoatom's contractors for avoiding payment blocking.
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 5 regions of Ukraine overnight, leading to blackouts in 8 regions. The situation is particularly difficult in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions.
Russia again attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power outages in several regions. Rescuers and energy workers will restore supplies after the situation stabilizes.
Naftogaz and the Greek company ATLANTIC-SEE LNG TRADE S. A. signed a memorandum on regular supplies of American liquefied natural gas to Ukraine until 2050. Supplies will be carried out through Greek gas terminals and the Vertical Corridor.
Naftogaz Group and Polish company ORLEN have signed agreements for the supply of at least 300 million cubic meters of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the US. This will contribute to diversifying supply routes and strengthening Europe's energy security.
As a result of the Russian attack on November 6 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight coal mines were de-energized, where 2,595 miners were located. Rescuers promptly brought all people to the surface; there were no dead or injured.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced a change in the mechanism of state support for the installation of generating units from alternative energy sources. Instead of monthly interest compensation, the population will receive a one-time reimbursement of 30% of the principal debt amount.
Russian troops attacked coal enterprises in Donetsk region with five airstrikes, damaging a boiler house, administrative and warehouse buildings. There were no casualties or injuries, and the enterprises are not operating.
In all regions of Ukraine, hourly power outage schedules and power limitations for industrial consumers are in effect from 08:00 to 19:00. This is a consequence of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure.
As a result of a massive missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure, emergency power outages have been introduced in most regions of Ukraine. Restoration work will begin after the security situation stabilizes.
Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that local authorities will make decisions on the start of the heating season. This will happen in the coming days due to the expected drop in temperature.
The Zaporizhzhia NPP, which had been in a blackout for a month, has been reconnected to the Ukrainian energy system. This was the longest, tenth blackout of the station.
On the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as security conditions allow.
The Ukrainian authorities plan to find $2 billion to purchase gas in a difficult situation; sources of financing and suppliers have already been identified. President Zelenskyy assured that the gas issue would be resolved.
Restoration work in Pavlohrad has been completed, special emergency shutdown schedules in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy have been canceled. Energy workers have restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack with over 450 drones and 30 missiles, which caused power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv. As a result of the attack, a child was killed and over 20 people were injured.
Russia is launching a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy workers are taking measures to minimize the consequences and will begin restoration work after security conditions improve.
The Ministry of Energy announced that the government has approved the Action Plan to ensure the stable passage of the autumn-winter period of 2025/26 by the regions of Ukraine. It defines key tasks for providing heat and light in conditions of intensified shelling.
The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine handed over to the G7 countries a list of urgent needs for the energy sector. Among the priorities are protection, additional air defense and electronic warfare systems, as well as increasing the production of energy equipment.
Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced plans to increase natural gas imports by 30% after Russian airstrikes on gas infrastructure. An increase in LNG imports is also being discussed.
Ukraine is negotiating with international partners to strengthen support for the energy sector before the heating season. Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk discussed priority needs and additional aid mechanisms with representatives of the G7+ countries.
Power supply at all Chernobyl NPP facilities has been fully restored after the enemy shelling of infrastructure in Slavutych on October 1. Radiation levels are normal, and there are no threats to the population.
Great Britain is adding €48. 7 million to Ukraine's Energy Support Fund, bringing the total contribution to €150.6 million. These funds will strengthen Ukraine's energy resilience, including network repairs and asset protection.
Ukraine is starting its fourth heating season under wartime conditions, with Rivne Oblast being the first to begin. Heating tariffs remain unchanged, and the country is preparing for possible Russian strikes on energy infrastructure.