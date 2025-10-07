Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after Russian attacks - Minister

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Tuesday that the country wants to increase natural gas imports by 30% after Russian airstrikes on its gas infrastructure, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Hrynchuk said she had discussed additional gas imports with Group of Seven countries.

The minister indicated that the airstrikes had caused "significant" damage to Ukraine's gas production facilities, while refusing to provide specific details. Hrynchuk said the strikes targeted regional gas infrastructure as well as power transmission facilities in Ukraine's frontline areas.

She added that the country is considering increasing LNG imports.

Addition

Russia has been regularly bombing Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the 2022 invasion.