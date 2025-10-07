$41.340.11
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 8736 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29911 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 39252 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 69369 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 57798 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 56192 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
October 6, 06:06 AM • 100640 views
Nobel Week 2025: Dates and Award Schedule
October 6, 06:00 AM • 36614 views
Full Moon on October 7: Astrologer Bazylenko explained how it will affect Ukraine
October 5, 03:08 PM • 41834 views
Ihnat explained what factors affect the difficulty of shooting down drones and missiles
Publications
Exclusives
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 29911 views
Ukraine wants to increase gas imports by 30% after Russian attacks - Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 906 views

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk announced plans to increase natural gas imports by 30% after Russian airstrikes on gas infrastructure. An increase in LNG imports is also being discussed.

Ukraine's Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said on Tuesday that the country wants to increase natural gas imports by 30% after Russian airstrikes on its gas infrastructure, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Hrynchuk said she had discussed additional gas imports with Group of Seven countries.

The minister indicated that the airstrikes had caused "significant" damage to Ukraine's gas production facilities, while refusing to provide specific details. Hrynchuk said the strikes targeted regional gas infrastructure as well as power transmission facilities in Ukraine's frontline areas.

She added that the country is considering increasing LNG imports.

Russia has been regularly bombing Ukraine's energy infrastructure since the 2022 invasion.

Julia Shramko

