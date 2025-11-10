The funicular is temporarily out of service in the capital: the reason is stabilization power outages

In Kyiv, on the evening of November 10, due to stabilization power outages, the funicular is temporarily not working, the Kyiv City State Administration reported, according to UNN.

Due to stabilization power outages, the funicular is temporarily not working. After the power supply is restored, its operation will resume in normal mode. - the message says.

Recall

In most regions of Ukraine today, until the end of the day, power outage schedules are applied, Russian attacks have led to new damage to the energy sector in several regions, and electricity consumption remains high.

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk stated that the government is working to minimize power outage schedules. The situation in the energy system remains difficult due to constant Russian attacks, which may change the basic scenario of reducing schedules.

Tomorrow in Ukraine is another day with outages. Schedules will be in effect throughout the day, with 2 to 3.5 queues being switched off.