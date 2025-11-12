Energy Minister Hrynchuk resigns

Ukraine's Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk has submitted her resignation, which she announced on November 12 on Facebook, UNN writes.

I have submitted my resignation. The position has never been an end in itself for me. I am grateful to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Cabinet of Ministers, and people's deputies for the opportunity to work for the benefit of the state, which I have done for the past 10 years in various positions in public service, starting as a chief specialist. - Hrynchuk wrote.

According to her, "there were no violations of legislation within her professional activities." "Such facts cannot exist in principle," she stated.

"Regarding speculations concerning my personal relationships – any speculations on this topic are inappropriate. Everything has its limits. Ultimately, time will put everything in its place," Hrynchuk added.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAPO reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises in the state sector, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom." The operation was named "Midas."

Against the backdrop of searches, a statement of resignation was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine, Herman Halushchenko, as well as a resolution on the dismissal of the current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Hrynchuk stated that she would not react to the resolution registered in parliament regarding her dismissal, as she did not understand the claims. The minister emphasized that she continues to perform her duties.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the case on November 12, stating that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions due to a loss of trust and existing accusations, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support their resignations.

Reference

Svitlana Hrynchuk - born on November 11, 1985, in Chernivtsi.

In 2019, she became an advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on environmental protection and climate change on a voluntary basis. In 2020, she held a similar position as an advisor in the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In 2022, she became Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, responsible for the ministry's European integration. She formulated and implemented policies on European integration, compliance and organization of fulfilling obligations undertaken by Ukraine under international treaties, within the competence of the Ministry of Environment. She was involved in the development and implementation of measures to implement the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

In September 2023, she took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, where she coordinated work on the development of national and regional strategies, state target programs, development plans in the energy sector, and the position of Director of the Reform Support Office at the Ministry of Energy, where she implemented policies on the integration of energy markets with the EU, decarbonization of energy and renewable energy development, corporate governance, and energy security.

On September 5, 2024, she was appointed Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

On July 17, 2025, she was appointed Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

Rada "updated" the Cabinet: who "moved" where?