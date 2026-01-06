$42.290.12
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 25954 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
January 5, 02:05 PM • 50947 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 31038 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 35220 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 40510 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
January 5, 09:07 AM • 100584 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70197 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95142 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99405 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka met with Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych. They discussed the mood in Czech society and the recent public discussion regarding the New Year's address by Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Tomio Okamura.

Czech Foreign Minister met with Ukrainian Ambassador after scandal over Tomio Okamura's statement
Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka met with Ukrainian Ambassador Vasyl Zvarych. The topic of discussion was the mood in Czech society and the recent public discussion regarding the New Year's speech of the Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Tomio Okamura. This was reported by Ceske Noviny, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for the negotiations was the criticism from the Ukrainian ambassador against Okamura (leader of the SPD party), who in his speech spoke out against military aid to Kyiv and Ukraine's membership in the EU. In particular, Okamura used harsh statements, mentioning "Ukrainian thieves around Zelensky's junta." Macinka previously noted that he considered it inappropriate for a foreign ambassador to publicly evaluate the statements of the highest Czech officials.

Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level03.01.26, 12:18 • 29538 views

The minister emphasized that the meeting was not an official "summoning of the ambassador" to the carpet, but took place in a "serious atmosphere." The next step will be a phone call between Macinka and his Ukrainian counterpart Andriy Sybiha.

On Tuesday, I will continue this important discussion during a phone call with my Ukrainian colleague, Minister Andriy Sybiha.

– said Macinka.

Reaction of the Czech government and opposition

Opposition politicians in the Czech Republic called Okamura's statement shameful and urged Andrej Babiš's government to distance itself from these words. Prime Minister Babiš, in turn, stated that Okamura spoke as a party leader, not as a representative of the entire coalition, and refused to comment further on the position of his coalition partner.

Czech opposition initiates dismissal of parliament speaker over his scandalous statements about Ukraine02.01.26, 20:45 • 9346 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
New Year
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Czech Republic
Ukraine