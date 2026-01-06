Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientists

$42.290.12
49.580.03
ukenru
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 7640 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 27149 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 52504 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
January 5, 01:13 PM • 31997 views
Venezuelan leader Maduro faces death penalty in US: what he is suspected ofVideo
January 5, 12:32 PM • 36002 views
Official: Yevhen Khmara to temporarily perform duties of SBU head
January 5, 09:38 AM • 40923 views
Zelenskyy officially appointed Kyslytsya as First Deputy Head of the President's Office: decree issued
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101313 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
January 4, 03:52 PM • 70292 views
"Surnames - upon completion of formal procedures": Zelenskyy announced the appointment of heads of five regional state administrations soon
January 4, 03:39 PM • 95304 views
Zelenskyy appointed Vavryniuk, the first deputy, as interim head of the State Border Guard Service
January 4, 11:20 AM • 99519 views
A cyclone is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster told where to expect snow and rain on January 5Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
4.5m/s
88%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia condemns US for "aggression against Venezuela" and demands release of Maduro - NebenzyaJanuary 5, 04:12 PM • 3310 views
Terrorist attack in Kyiv: court remanded suspect without bailJanuary 5, 05:02 PM • 4056 views
NATO Secretary General to join Coalition of the Willing in Paris tomorrowJanuary 5, 05:31 PM • 5132 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 12558 views
Maduro's Capture: How the US is Strengthening its Influence in Venezuela and What Moscow Thinks - ReutersJanuary 5, 06:58 PM • 3750 views
Publications
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 12587 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 52504 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 38499 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 101313 views
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 160006 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Nicolas Maduro
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Washington, D.C.
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US09:31 PM • 2516 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 55579 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 50030 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 46626 views
Rapper Drake accused of using bot farms and money laundering through online casinosJanuary 3, 10:58 PM • 54734 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Guardian
BFM TV

Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientists

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

New research confirms the Younger Dryas impact hypothesis, where a fragmented comet exploded over North America. This led to the extinction of mammoths and the decline of the ancient Clovis culture.

Comet destroyed mammoths and early American cultures: new evidence from scientists

A new study published in the journal PLOS One provides strong evidence for the "Younger Dryas impact hypothesis." According to the findings, approximately 12,800 years ago, a fragmented comet exploded in the atmosphere over North America, leading to a global catastrophe, the extinction of mammoths, and the decline of the ancient Clovis culture. This is reported by UNN.

Details

A group of geologists led by James Kennett from the University of California studied three sites in Arizona, New Mexico, and California. The main discovery was "shocked quartz" - sand grains with specific molten veins that form only under extreme pressure and temperatures, which is impossible with volcanic activity or ordinary fires.

Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about it19.12.25, 15:29 • 10106 views

In ancient layers of sedimentary rocks, known as the "black mat," scientists also found: nanodiamonds, metallic microspheres, molten rocks, and a high concentration of carbon.

Catastrophe without a crater

The researchers explain the absence of a giant crater by the fact that the comet exploded in the air without touching the ground. This generated a colossal fireball and shock waves. The event resembled the Tunguska catastrophe of 1908, but on a much larger scale, causing a sharp cooling of the planet and the mass extinction of megafauna.

According to scientists, it was this celestial explosion that put an end to the history of mammoths, mastodons, and the continent's first hunters, forever changing Earth's ecosystem. 

New research by scientists may help explain the existence of Earth-like planets22.12.25, 10:44 • 8301 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Animals
Meteorite
New Mexico
Arizona
California
North America