Security guarantees for Ukraine depend on Putin - Politico
December 22, 01:25 AM • 18658 views
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
December 21, 08:13 PM • 32459 views
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 36618 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 44008 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 40224 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 49595 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 72868 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 89144 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 45939 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Publications
Exclusives
New research by scientists may help explain the existence of Earth-like planets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

Scientists have proposed a new explanation for the formation of Earth-like planets, where cosmic rays from supernovae, rather than a direct explosion, enriched the early Solar System with radioactive elements. This mechanism allows the necessary elements to form at a safe distance for the protoplanetary disk.

New research by scientists may help explain the existence of Earth-like planets
Photo: pixabay

A new study by scientists offers an alternative explanation for the formation of Earth-like planets: instead of a rare direct impact from a supernova explosion, cosmic rays could have played a key role, enriching the early Solar System with radioactive elements at a safe distance for the protoplanetary disk. This is reported by Phys Org, according to UNN.

Details

For many years, it was believed that the early Solar System received short-lived radioactive elements, particularly aluminum-26, directly from a nearby supernova explosion. The decay of these elements heated young planetesimals and contributed to the loss of water and volatiles, which was important for the formation of rocky, relatively dry planets like Earth.

However, such a scenario required very precise and, consequently, rare conditions. The supernova had to explode at a strictly defined distance, close enough to deliver material, but not so close as to destroy the protoplanetary disk. Also, a favorable geometry for efficient injection was needed. Because of this, the origin of Earth looks like the result of an extremely rare event.

"Cosmic Ray Bath"

In a new paper published in Science Advances, scientists proposed an alternative mechanism. Supernovae are not only sources of ejected matter but also powerful particle accelerators. Their shock waves create streams of cosmic rays that can propagate far beyond the explosion debris.

According to the researchers, numerical simulations showed that when cosmic rays from a supernova interact with the protosolar disk, they can trigger nuclear reactions that naturally form short-lived radioactive elements, including aluminum-26. The necessary amount of these elements can arise at distances of about one parsec from the supernova, typical for star clusters. At such a distance, the disk remains intact.

The authors called this process a "cosmic ray bath." In this case, it was enough for the Solar System to simply form in the same star cluster with a massive star that later exploded as a supernova, without the rare direct impact of its ejecta.

What this means for Earth-like planets

Researchers note that many Sun-like stars are born in clusters where there are massive stars and, consequently, supernovae. If "cosmic ray baths" are a common phenomenon, then the thermal conditions that shaped Earth's interior may be typical, not exceptional.

At the same time, scientists emphasize that a supernova does not guarantee the appearance of a habitable planet. Other factors remain important, including the lifetime of the disk and the dynamics of the star cluster.

Recall

The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is tracking interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS, which will approach Earth within 270 million kilometers. This observation is part of a campaign to improve the measurement of comet and asteroid trajectories.

Alla Kiosak

News of the WorldTechnologies