How Ukraine will overcome threats regarding a possible gas shortage - the President's answer

The Ukrainian authorities expect that in a very difficult situation, Ukraine must be ready to find gas worth 2 billion dollars, and the country understands where to get gas for this amount. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting with journalists, adding that the gas issue will be resolved, UNN reports.

Threats to energy and gas imports

"Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has positive agreements with Slovakia. Prime Minister Svyrydenko and Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk also have positive agreements with energy companies in America. We understand where to get gas for about 2 billion US dollars. If we need it. We expect that in a very difficult situation, Ukraine must be ready to find gas for 2 billion US dollars," Zelenskyy said.

The President noted that Ukraine has found part of the tranches.

"Norway provides a grant of 100 million US dollars, and will also allocate another January tranche. Several other countries are providing similar grants. There is an agreement with our banks. That is, there is an understanding of where to get money. And there is an understanding of where to get gas.

Zelenskyy also commented on the situation with LNG (liquefied natural gas).

"Regarding American LNG, there is an agreement: if we want, it will come from Poland, through the Polish terminal. We can also get additional gas from Greece, we agreed with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. There is also an understanding with other countries, there are agreements. There are also agreements with Azerbaijan. Everyone is working on this," the President noted.

From what I've seen, the gas issue will be resolved - Zelenskyy stated.

Russian gas in Europe

Zelenskyy is convinced that the Americans will still completely push "Russian" gas out of Europe.

"We must understand - despite certain agreements, etc. - Russia has lost Europe to the Americans. Of course, Ukraine helped. American energy companies want to enter the Ukrainian market. One example is a bilateral gas project with the Americans - as an option to build an LNG terminal in Odesa, but here we need to negotiate with Turkey for the Bosphorus to work for this. We presented this entire gas project to both the White House and American companies. This is a large gas project. We can talk about American gas. They see that we have the largest gas storage facilities, that we have a network. They are interested in this," Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy on nuclear energy

"The second project is nuclear energy. There are 15 units. Six need to be resolved, they are temporarily occupied, but we have an agreement with Westinghouse. And there is a financial resource that wants to enter this project with the United States. We can build an additional 9 units in Ukraine if we cooperate with the Americans. This is a large project. They are interested in this," Zelenskyy pointed out.

About oil

"And the third project is oil. The United States of America also has a great interest. We have the Odesa-Brody pipeline. And the US wants Russian gas - zero, and Russian oil - zero. That's the approach. Regarding Slovakia's reduction of the gas transit tariff. It seems to me that this has already been agreed between the prime ministers of our states," Zelenskyy said.

Natalia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of "Naftogaz", previously reported that this heating season will be difficult, so Ukrainians should review their household habits.