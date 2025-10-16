Naftogaz is working to increase financial resources for gas imports: how

$41.760.01
48.530.29
ukenru
12:39 PM • 6646 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included
Exclusive
09:20 AM • 16303 views
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 30394 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48783 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
October 16, 06:35 AM • 16893 views
Trump initiates creation of fund to support Ukraine: where they plan to get the money from - The Telegraph
October 16, 05:41 AM • 36345 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 28717 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United StatesVideo
October 15, 08:42 PM • 24964 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 34742 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious conditionVideo
October 15, 10:41 AM • 54816 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3.3m/s
54%
754mm
Popular news
Russian attack halted gas production facilities in Poltava region - DTEKOctober 16, 06:15 AM • 39033 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42323 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - UkrenergoOctober 16, 07:17 AM • 25927 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 22791 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Reshetylova as Ukraine's first military ombudsperson08:51 AM • 10451 views
Publications
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's included12:39 PM • 6688 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 48806 views
Victoria's Secret 2025: the brightest moments of the legendary fashion showPhotoOctober 16, 07:27 AM • 23108 views
NABU is systematically ill: corruption and raiding by detectives cast doubt on the expediency of its existenceOctober 16, 07:09 AM • 42660 views
Quiet hunting: which mushrooms to pick in October and how not to confuse them with poisonous "doubles"PhotoOctober 15, 11:45 AM • 62766 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Irakli Kobakhidze
Oleksandr Slobozhenko
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 30195 views
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhotoOctober 15, 12:05 AM • 79143 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 57117 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 59364 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 64451 views
Actual
The Diplomat
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Tu-95

Naftogaz is working to increase financial resources for gas imports: how

Kyiv • UNN

 • 994 views

Naftogaz is actively working to increase gas imports and attract additional funding for a successful heating season. The Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is negotiating in Washington, and the EBRD has already agreed to provide additional funding.

Naftogaz is working to increase financial resources for gas imports: how

Naftogaz is making efforts and negotiating with partners to increase gas imports and successfully get through the heating season. In particular, the Ukrainian delegation in Washington, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is working on this. This was announced by Natalia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Naftogaz Supervisory Board, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

As of now, we are on schedule with gas filling in gas storage facilities. Imports are also on a steady schedule, but in parallel, Naftogaz is actively working with our partners, and also with the state leadership, to attract additional financial resources for import purchases, as the volume of gas we need for this heating season increases with each shelling and, unfortunately, each new attack.

- Boyko noted.

She added that currently, one of the tactical tasks for passing the heating season is to increase the volume of gas. A team led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who is currently in Washington, is working on this.

The delegation led by the Prime Minister has been working in Washington for several days. Colleagues from NJSC Naftogaz are also represented there, as are colleagues from the Ministry of Energy. Undoubtedly, increasing this volume is one of the tactical tasks for passing this heating season. I am very grateful to the entire team for this success with liquefied gas. This is, to some extent, a historic step.

- Boyko emphasized.

Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficulties16.10.25, 12:38 • 2614 views

She also noted that a very large amount of funding has been attracted to increase the volume of gas, and it continues to grow.

We are working to increase the volume of imports that will go to Ukraine throughout the heating season. The amount of attracted funding is very large, and every day we are holding new negotiations to increase it. The same EBRD, which signed an agreement with us for 500 million under the guarantees of the European Union, has already agreed to provide us with additional financing this year for the purchase of imported gas.

- Boyko summarized.

Addition

Natalia Boyko said that before October, Naftogaz allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases. Of this amount, $1.5 billion was provided by partners.

Pavlo Zinchenko

EconomyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
The Diplomat
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Washington, D.C.
European Union