Naftogaz is working to increase financial resources for gas imports: how

Naftogaz is making efforts and negotiating with partners to increase gas imports and successfully get through the heating season. In particular, the Ukrainian delegation in Washington, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is working on this. This was announced by Natalia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Naftogaz Supervisory Board, during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.

As of now, we are on schedule with gas filling in gas storage facilities. Imports are also on a steady schedule, but in parallel, Naftogaz is actively working with our partners, and also with the state leadership, to attract additional financial resources for import purchases, as the volume of gas we need for this heating season increases with each shelling and, unfortunately, each new attack. - Boyko noted.

She added that currently, one of the tactical tasks for passing the heating season is to increase the volume of gas. A team led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who is currently in Washington, is working on this.

The delegation led by the Prime Minister has been working in Washington for several days. Colleagues from NJSC Naftogaz are also represented there, as are colleagues from the Ministry of Energy. Undoubtedly, increasing this volume is one of the tactical tasks for passing this heating season. I am very grateful to the entire team for this success with liquefied gas. This is, to some extent, a historic step. - Boyko emphasized.

She also noted that a very large amount of funding has been attracted to increase the volume of gas, and it continues to grow.

We are working to increase the volume of imports that will go to Ukraine throughout the heating season. The amount of attracted funding is very large, and every day we are holding new negotiations to increase it. The same EBRD, which signed an agreement with us for 500 million under the guarantees of the European Union, has already agreed to provide us with additional financing this year for the purchase of imported gas. - Boyko summarized.

Natalia Boyko said that before October, Naftogaz allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases. Of this amount, $1.5 billion was provided by partners.