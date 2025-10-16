$41.760.01
DTEK explained why blackout schedules are needed if they are introduced
07:59 AM • 15435 views
Over Ukraine, 283 out of 320 enemy drones and 5 out of 37 missiles neutralized, 18 lost, most of the missiles launched by Russia were ballistic
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 26585 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to do
07:17 AM • 17831 views
10 regions and Kyiv faced emergency power outages - Ukrenergo
05:41 AM • 27571 views
17 NATO countries joined PURL for US arms supplies to Ukraine - Rutte
October 15, 10:25 PM • 24582 views
"Key meeting of the day": Yermak discussed with Secretary Rubio the preparation of negotiations between the Presidents of Ukraine and the United States
October 15, 08:42 PM • 22332 views
"Stop killing Ukrainians and stop killing Russians": Trump appealed to Putin
Exclusive
October 15, 06:12 PM • 33667 views
In Kyiv region, Lexus hit a moose: driver died, passenger in serious condition
October 15, 10:41 AM • 53885 views
Committee supported the bill on "OLX tax"
Exclusive
October 15, 10:14 AM • 52517 views
Second month without a decision: the consideration of the complaint against the closure of the case against the NBU's chief lawyer Zyma has been disrupted again
Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficulties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

Natalia Boyko, Deputy Head of the Supervisory Board of NJSC Naftogaz, stated that gas consumption in Ukraine is growing daily, urging Ukrainians to review their household habits. She emphasized that the heating season will be difficult, and gas consumption has increased by 20% since the beginning of the week.

Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficulties

The level of gas consumption in Ukraine is increasing every day. Ukrainians should review their household habits, as a difficult heating season awaits them, said Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Details

We all need to think and slightly review our household habits. We must come to terms with the fact that this heating season will be difficult. If we consume something today, we may be taking something away from ourselves in February. So I urge everyone to save energy resources.

- Boyko called.

She added that since the beginning of this week, the level of gas consumption by Ukrainians has increased by 20%. In this regard, the situation is currently difficult.

If we compare the gas consumption figures on Monday, October 13, and today, consumption has increased by 20%. Ukrainians are actively heating with gas, although I understand that the authorities and colleagues understand how difficult the situation is.

- Boyko emphasized.

She stressed that it is better to dress warmer now than to increase the level of gas consumption, which is growing every day.

Everyone can put on an extra jumper at home, and I urge them to do so and save resources as much as possible. Because consumption is growing and growing at a high rate every day. We are consuming more now than last year on the same day.

- Boyko added.

Addition

This night, Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since the beginning of October - with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, 4 specialists are known to have been injured, the operation of a number of critical facilities has been stopped, Ukrainians are urged to use gas sparingly.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyEconomy
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ukraine