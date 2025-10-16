Naftogaz urged Ukrainians to change household habits due to heating season difficulties

The level of gas consumption in Ukraine is increasing every day. Ukrainians should review their household habits, as a difficult heating season awaits them, said Natalia Boyko, deputy head of the supervisory board of NJSC Naftogaz, during the Kyiv International Economic Forum, reports UNN.

Details

We all need to think and slightly review our household habits. We must come to terms with the fact that this heating season will be difficult. If we consume something today, we may be taking something away from ourselves in February. So I urge everyone to save energy resources. - Boyko called.

She added that since the beginning of this week, the level of gas consumption by Ukrainians has increased by 20%. In this regard, the situation is currently difficult.

If we compare the gas consumption figures on Monday, October 13, and today, consumption has increased by 20%. Ukrainians are actively heating with gas, although I understand that the authorities and colleagues understand how difficult the situation is. - Boyko emphasized.

She stressed that it is better to dress warmer now than to increase the level of gas consumption, which is growing every day.

Everyone can put on an extra jumper at home, and I urge them to do so and save resources as much as possible. Because consumption is growing and growing at a high rate every day. We are consuming more now than last year on the same day. - Boyko added.

Addition

This night, Russia massively attacked Ukraine's gas infrastructure for the sixth time since the beginning of October - with dozens of missiles and hundreds of drones, 4 specialists are known to have been injured, the operation of a number of critical facilities has been stopped, Ukrainians are urged to use gas sparingly.