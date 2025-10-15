Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba

The government urges local communities not to start the heating season prematurely, to "act prudently and economically" and to conserve resources. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba following a meeting in Sumy region on preparations for the heating season in the frontline region, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, communities are gradually making decisions on starting heating in social facilities.

Communities and regions are preparing fuel reserves, additional generators, autonomous power sources, and additional repair crews from other regions. We must get through the winter together. - the official wrote.

He emphasized that distributed generation is an important issue in this context.

We continue to work with donors and international partners to develop the decentralization of the energy system. It is important to relieve the system and ensure the stable operation of critical facilities in the face of Russian attacks. Especially in frontline communities. - Kuleba noted.

He added that the enemy is trying to disrupt the heating season in Ukraine.

"The tactic is unchanged - to use cold and darkness as a weapon. Russia deliberately strikes at energy infrastructure with dozens of drones and missiles. Therefore, we must be united and go through this heating season together," the Deputy Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

The day before, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and there are restrictions on electricity consumption in Chernihiv region. Consumption remains high due to cold and cloudy weather.

