Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
07:16 PM • 7914 views
Zelenskyy to ask for Tomahawk missile supplies to Ukraine at Washington meeting - Trump
Exclusive
October 14, 03:21 PM • 18690 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
October 14, 03:17 PM • 22621 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
October 14, 03:00 PM • 19206 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
October 14, 01:31 PM • 32852 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
October 14, 01:02 PM • 19543 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 30105 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
October 14, 12:39 PM • 14703 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26422 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
October 14, 11:36 AM • 12074 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
84%
753mm
Popular news
European Commission proposes to extend 'drone wall' to protect all of Europe – ReutersOctober 14, 02:40 PM • 3714 views
Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointedOctober 14, 02:59 PM • 4036 views
Emergency power outages introduced in four regions of UkraineOctober 14, 03:03 PM • 12754 views
The largest in the program's history: when will the National Cashback for August begin to be accrued?VideoOctober 14, 04:12 PM • 2890 views
Russian industrial giants are massively switching to a shortened work week: intelligence named the reasonsOctober 14, 04:25 PM • 2740 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of OdesaOctober 14, 01:31 PM • 32853 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
October 14, 12:47 PM • 30106 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
October 14, 11:53 AM • 26423 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 64664 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 65424 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Emmanuel Macron
Sébastien Lecornu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian's Skims brand presented panties with faux pubic hairPhoto12:05 AM • 56 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhotoOctober 14, 01:19 PM • 20339 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhotoOctober 14, 01:05 PM • 22698 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 32657 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 37136 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
ChatGPT
Diia (service)
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

The government urges local communities not to start the heating season prematurely, to act prudently and economically, conserving resources. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba emphasized the importance of distributed generation and preparing fuel reserves and autonomous power sources.

Government urges communities not to rush heating season, conserve resources - Kuleba

The government urges local communities not to start the heating season prematurely, to "act prudently and economically" and to conserve resources. This was reported by Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration - Minister for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba following a meeting in Sumy region on preparations for the heating season in the frontline region, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, communities are gradually making decisions on starting heating in social facilities.

Communities and regions are preparing fuel reserves, additional generators, autonomous power sources, and additional repair crews from other regions. We must get through the winter together.

- the official wrote.

He emphasized that distributed generation is an important issue in this context.

We continue to work with donors and international partners to develop the decentralization of the energy system. It is important to relieve the system and ensure the stable operation of critical facilities in the face of Russian attacks. Especially in frontline communities.

- Kuleba noted.

He added that the enemy is trying to disrupt the heating season in Ukraine.

"The tactic is unchanged - to use cold and darkness as a weapon. Russia deliberately strikes at energy infrastructure with dozens of drones and missiles. Therefore, we must be united and go through this heating season together," the Deputy Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

The day before, the enemy attacked the energy infrastructure of Kharkiv and Sumy regions, and there are restrictions on electricity consumption in Chernihiv region. Consumption remains high due to cold and cloudy weather.

Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners14.10.25, 10:00 • 3302 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyPolitics
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine