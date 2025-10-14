Zelenskyy: Russia again attacked energy and railway, we need enough air defense, and we count on the actions of the US, Europe, and all partners

The main target of Russia's latest attack on Ukraine was again energy, and railway infrastructure in the Kirovohrad region was also damaged, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday, reacting to Russia's night attack and indicating that sufficient air defense systems are needed for protection, and partners know which ones, so Ukraine is counting on them, UNN writes.

Tonight, Russia's air terror against our cities, our infrastructure continued again. The main targets are our energy facilities. There were 96 attack drones, most of them were shot down, but, unfortunately, not all. Yesterday evening, bombs hit Kharkiv, a city hospital, 57 people were injured. An absolutely terrorist, cynical attack on a place where lives are saved. They also hit the energy infrastructure in the region. In the Kirovohrad region, civilian infrastructure was damaged, including railway infrastructure in two settlements of the region. In the Sumy region, there were strikes on energy facilities, an enterprise. They also hit the Donetsk region. - Zelenskyy wrote.

According to him, all necessary services are currently working wherever needed, and restoration work is underway. "Thank you to everyone involved," the President noted.

Every day, every night, Russia strikes power plants, power lines, our gas facilities are under attack. The world can deprive Moscow of the opportunity to inflict these brutal blows against life. Partners know what is needed for this: Patriot, NASAMS, SAMP/T, other vital systems. We are counting on the actions of the United States and Europe, the "seven", all partners who have these systems and can provide them to protect our people. Ukraine needs enough air defense systems to close the sky from missiles, drones, guided aerial bombs, then Russian air terror will lose all meaning. The world must force Moscow to sit down at the table for real negotiations. Only peace through strength can yield results. Thank you to everyone who helps - Zelenskyy pointed out.

69 out of 96 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine