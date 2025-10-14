69 out of 96 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine

Russia launched 96 drones at Ukraine overnight, 69 of them were shot down or suppressed, but there were hits in 7 locations, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of October 14 (from 19:00 on October 13), the enemy attacked with 96 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones from the directions: Millerovo, Bryansk, Orel, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardiyske – temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, about 60 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense shot down/suppressed 69 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera type and other types of drones in the north, south, east and center of the country. 27 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 7 locations, as well as falling downed (debris) at 1 location. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

As indicated, the attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, there are power outages