Russians attacked critical infrastructure in Kirovohrad region, there are power outages

Russian troops attacked Kirovohrad Oblast overnight, damaging critical infrastructure facilities in two communities, causing power outages, Andriy Raikovych, head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Tuesday in Telegram, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

The enemy continues to destroy critical infrastructure facilities in the region. This time, in the territory of the Dolynska and Novoprazka communities. Preliminarily, there are no casualties. There is damage to buildings. 5 settlements are without electricity. Fires at the facilities have been extinguished. - Raikovych wrote.

The State Emergency Service clarified that "critical infrastructure facilities in the Dolynska and Novoprazka communities were damaged," and "fires broke out in several locations."

Currently, all fires have been extinguished. 34 rescuers and 7 units of equipment from the Kirovohrad State Emergency Service, as well as the local fire department of one of the communities, were involved in eliminating the consequences of the shelling.

