The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final
05:00 AM • 1214 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 76735 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 85198 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 93278 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Exclusive
May 26, 02:22 PM • 149526 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

Exclusive
May 26, 01:26 PM • 225454 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

Exclusive
May 26, 11:58 AM • 186907 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
May 26, 09:30 AM • 186217 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
May 26, 08:54 AM • 164879 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 116795 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Trump's latest statements regarding Putin should not be seen as a sign of frustration - U.S. Department of State

May 27, 07:41 PM • 3556 views

This year, the EU will spend more on exports from Russia than on aid to Ukraine - Bild

May 27, 08:15 PM • 2692 views

Kyiv insists on extending temporary protection for Ukrainians in the EU until a lasting peace is achieved

11:29 PM • 4256 views

The court sentenced a Russian soldier who stole cars from residents of Kyiv region and took them to Belarus

01:38 AM • 6144 views

Trump announced the price for Canada's participation in the anti-missile "Golden Dome" and named the condition for free protection

02:09 AM • 5228 views
"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

05:00 AM • 1214 views

05:00 AM • 1214 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 71409 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 79012 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 76735 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 188610 views
Keith Kellogg

Kim Jong Un

Ruslan Kravchenko

Friedrich Merz

Olaf Scholz

Actual places

Kyiv

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Pokrovsk

Chernihiv Oblast

UNN Lite

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 18147 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 25910 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 96101 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 97612 views

Marvel is preparing a new spin-off of "WandaVision": the first names from the cast have become known

May 27, 07:08 AM • 94722 views
The Guardian

Fox News

Truth Social

Bild

Tesla Model Y

The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 908 views

On the night of May 28, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in Svitlovodsk, Kirovohrad region. As a result of the attack, three people were injured and dozens of houses were damaged.

The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded

On the night of May 28, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Andriy Raikovych, UNN informs.

Details

"At night, Kirovohrad region is under enemy attack. In Svitlovodsk, one of the industrial enterprises was attacked. The fire has already been localized."

As of now, three people are known to be injured. Also, 76 private houses and one 9-story residential building were damaged

- said Raikovych.

He added that all relevant services are working at the site of the impact.

We will remind

On May 22, the Russian army attacked Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles. There were no casualties.

On the night of April 26, the Russian army attacked Kropyvnytskyi with attack drones. As a result of the attack, warehouse premises were damaged.

In Kharkiv, for the first time since the war, an FPV drone attack with a warhead based on an RPG has been recorded - Terekhov26.05.25, 15:54 • 3300 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Kirovohrad Oblast
