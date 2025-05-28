The enemy attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region: three wounded

On the night of May 28, the Russians attacked an industrial enterprise in the Kirovohrad region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Andriy Raikovych, UNN informs.

Details

"At night, Kirovohrad region is under enemy attack. In Svitlovodsk, one of the industrial enterprises was attacked. The fire has already been localized."

As of now, three people are known to be injured. Also, 76 private houses and one 9-story residential building were damaged - said Raikovych.

He added that all relevant services are working at the site of the impact.

We will remind

On May 22, the Russian army attacked Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles. There were no casualties.

On the night of April 26, the Russian army attacked Kropyvnytskyi with attack drones. As a result of the attack, warehouse premises were damaged.

