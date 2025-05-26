In Kharkiv, for the first time since the war, an FPV drone attack with a warhead based on an RPG has been recorded - Terekhov

Russian troops, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, used an FPV drone with a warhead equipped according to the RPG principle to strike Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

As the mayor reported, commenting on the night attack on May 25, which also included the use of "Shaheds", an FPV drone with a warhead, presumably created on the basis of a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG), hit civilian infrastructure. This is the first recorded case of the use of this type of ammunition in Kharkiv since the beginning of the invasion.

For the first time in the entire full-scale invasion, the enemy used an FPV drone with a warhead based on an RPG. This is a new, even more insidious threat, indicating an attempt to find "vulnerable spots" in the city's defense. - emphasized the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov.

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, "this is a new stage of terror, which the enemy is obviously preparing for systematically." During the 7 hits on the city, 11 people were injured, including a child. A 14-year-old teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury. But, fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Additionally

The mayor emphasized that local services are responding promptly to the damage.

We are inspecting houses, closing the contours, and helping residents. Many windows were smashed, and people were injured by shards of glass. - Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

Rescuers, medics and representatives of communal services are at the sites of the strike. Damage is being recorded and assistance is being provided to the victims. Reference FPV drones are fast and maneuverable drones capable of carrying a warhead and accurately hitting targets. The use of a warhead based on an RPG means a new level of threat to the urban population, as such drones are capable of penetrating fortifications and causing large-scale damage.

Let us remind you

Kharkiv is regularly attacked by Shahed-type kamikaze drones. In recent weeks alone, the city has been shelled from the air several times, injuring dozens of people and destroying civilian infrastructure.

The last time a massive strike on Kharkiv occurred on May 22, when private houses in the Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged.