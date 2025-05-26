$41.510.01
SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 10350 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

Exclusive
09:30 AM • 30868 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

Exclusive
08:54 AM • 51243 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

08:18 AM • 54009 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

Exclusive
May 26, 06:37 AM • 66274 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

Exclusive
May 26, 06:19 AM • 79385 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 77632 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 83561 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

May 24, 04:10 PM • 256006 views

Five proven series from Netflix that did not disappoint: what to watch

May 24, 08:00 AM • 388175 views

Health in European travel: practical tips for travelers

Publications
Exclusives
In Kharkiv, for the first time since the war, an FPV drone attack with a warhead based on an RPG has been recorded - Terekhov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1160 views

Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with an FPV drone with a warhead based on an RPG for the first time. During the drone attack, 11 people were injured, including a child.

In Kharkiv, for the first time since the war, an FPV drone attack with a warhead based on an RPG has been recorded - Terekhov

Russian troops, for the first time since the full-scale invasion, used an FPV drone with a warhead equipped according to the RPG principle to strike Kharkiv. This was reported by UNN with a reference to the Telegram channel of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

As the mayor reported, commenting on the night attack on May 25, which also included the use of "Shaheds", an FPV drone with a warhead, presumably created on the basis of a hand-held anti-tank grenade launcher (RPG), hit civilian infrastructure. This is the first recorded case of the use of this type of ammunition in Kharkiv since the beginning of the invasion.

For the first time in the entire full-scale invasion, the enemy used an FPV drone with a warhead based on an RPG. This is a new, even more insidious threat, indicating an attempt to find "vulnerable spots" in the city's defense.

- emphasized the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov. 

According to the mayor of Kharkiv, "this is a new stage of terror, which the enemy is obviously preparing for systematically." During the 7 hits on the city, 11 people were injured, including a child. A 14-year-old teenager suffered a traumatic brain injury. But, fortunately, there were no fatalities.

Additionally

The mayor emphasized that local services are responding promptly to the damage.

We are inspecting houses, closing the contours, and helping residents. Many windows were smashed, and people were injured by shards of glass.

- Terekhov said in his Telegram channel.

Rescuers, medics and representatives of communal services are at the sites of the strike. Damage is being recorded and assistance is being provided to the victims. Reference FPV drones are fast and maneuverable drones capable of carrying a warhead and accurately hitting targets. The use of a warhead based on an RPG means a new level of threat to the urban population, as such drones are capable of penetrating fortifications and causing large-scale damage.

Let us remind you

Kharkiv is regularly attacked by Shahed-type kamikaze drones. In recent weeks alone, the city has been shelled from the air several times, injuring dozens of people and destroying civilian infrastructure.

The last time a massive strike on Kharkiv occurred on May 22, when private houses in the Kholodnohirskyi district were damaged.  

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

War
Ihor Terekhov
Shahed-136
Kharkiv
