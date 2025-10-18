Air defense, long-range weapons, energy cooperation: ambassador summarized Zelenskyy's visit to the US

During his visit to the USA, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy informed the American side in detail about the situation at the front, Russian missile strikes, and priority defense needs. As part of the visit, the Ukrainian delegation held a series of meetings, including with representatives of defense and energy companies. This was reported by the Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA, Oksana Markarova, according to UNN.

The President of Ukraine provided detailed information on the situation at the front, Russian missile strikes on Ukraine's energy system, and priority defense needs – primarily air defense systems and long-range weapons. The presidents agreed that the USA, together with European partners, should play a key role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security; we expect increased pressure on Russia to end the war. - Stefanishyna wrote on social media.

She also noted that during the visit, President Zelenskyy, together with the delegation, held a series of productive meetings aimed at strengthening our cooperation with the USA in the fields of security, defense, and energy.

According to her, the meeting with US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright took place in an unprecedented format with the participation of leading energy companies - Bechtel, Fluence Energy, GE Vernova, Holtec International, Invenergy, Jacobs, Mercuria, Parsons, TechMet, Venture Global, and Westinghouse Electric Company. The conversation was joined by EXIM Bank President John Jovanovic, DFC head Ben Black, and high-ranking representatives of the State Department responsible for American aid programs. The participants discussed initiatives regarding American LNG gas, projects in the oil and nuclear sectors, and the development of energy infrastructure.

In addition, a meeting was held with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon companies.

"We discussed further strengthening our air defense, including Patriot systems, missiles for them, and F-16 aircraft, as well as opportunities for joint production. The President also participated in a discussion with representatives of leading US think tanks on developing relations and steps necessary to achieve a just peace," the ambassador noted.

During negotiations in Washington, Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US leader Donald Trump discussed ways to end the war, the possibility of transferring Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, prospects for peace agreements with Russia, and the participation of American companies in restoring Ukrainian energy infrastructure after shelling.