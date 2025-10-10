$41.400.09
Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Russia's night attack with over 450 drones and 30 missiles, which caused power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv. As a result of the attack, a child was killed and over 20 people were injured.

Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killed

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to Russia's "cynical and calculated" massive night attack on Ukraine with over 450 drones and over 30 missiles, which targeted energy infrastructure, caused blackouts in at least 9 regions and Kyiv, left over 20 injured, and claimed the life of a child, writes UNN.

At many critical infrastructure facilities, the aftermath of the Russian strike on energy is being eliminated. A cynical and calculated attack: over 450 drones and more than three dozen missiles against everything that ensures the normalcy of life and that the Russians want to deprive us of. As of now, more than 20 people are known to have been injured across the country – all are receiving the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, a child died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of the attack. My sincere condolences to the family and friends.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

In Kyiv, according to the President, brigades are working to restore electricity and water supply. "There are blackouts in Kyiv, Donetsk, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Odesa regions, and Dnipropetrovsk region. Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad region, and Kherson region are also recovering after the attack," Zelenskyy said.

All necessary services, according to him, are working on restoration. Where needed, rescuers are operating. "I receive regular reports from Minister of Communities Development Oleksiy Kuleba, the Ministry of Energy – Svitlana Hrynchuk, Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, and local leaders. Maximum efficiency from officials at all levels is needed," the Head of State noted.

It is the civilian, energy infrastructure that is the main target of Russian strikes before the heating season. Together we can protect people from this terror. We need not empty words, but decisive actions – from the US, Europe, the G7 – in implementing air defense supplies, in sanctions. We count on a reaction to this brutality from the Group of Twenty, all those who speak of peace in their speeches but refrain from real steps. The world can protect itself from these crimes, and this will certainly add to global security. Thank you to everyone who helps.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy10.10.25, 03:08 • 17843 views

