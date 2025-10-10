Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

The energy infrastructure came under a massive attack by the Russian army on the night of October 10, said Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, reports UNN.

At this very moment, the Russians are launching a massive strike on Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Hrynchuk wrote around 2:30 AM.

According to her, energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize negative consequences.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin to clarify the consequences of the attack and restoration work," Hrynchuk emphasized.

She urged everyone to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert.

"Stay calm and trust only official sources of information," Hrynchuk added.

Addition

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko also indicated that the Russians are striking the capital's critical infrastructure.

"The enemy is hitting the city's critical infrastructure," he wrote on social media.

In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - Klitschko