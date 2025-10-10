In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - Klitschko

Late in the evening on October 9, Russia launched attack drones on the territory of Ukraine. As a result of the enemy shelling, there were power and water supply interruptions in the capital. This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

On Thursday, October 9, at 23:44, the mayor of Kyiv warned in his Telegram channel about the work of air defense forces against enemy UAVs.

Due to the massive attack of enemy UAVs, there may be interruptions in electricity and water supply in the capital. - he wrote later.

According to the mayor of the capital, all services are working, monitoring the situation, and ready to respond.

Recall

President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has a plan "A" and a plan "B" in case of attacks on gas infrastructure and large-scale blackouts. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and increase the number of "interceptors" to protect the energy system.

