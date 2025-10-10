In Kyiv, due to a massive UAV attack, there may be power and water supply interruptions - Klitschko
Late in the evening on October 9, Russian attack drones attacked Ukraine, causing interruptions in electricity and water supply in Kyiv. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported on the air defense operation and the readiness of services to respond.
On Thursday, October 9, at 23:44, the mayor of Kyiv warned in his Telegram channel about the work of air defense forces against enemy UAVs.
Due to the massive attack of enemy UAVs, there may be interruptions in electricity and water supply in the capital.
According to the mayor of the capital, all services are working, monitoring the situation, and ready to respond.
President Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine has a plan "A" and a plan "B" in case of attacks on gas infrastructure and large-scale blackouts. He emphasized the need to strengthen air defense and increase the number of "interceptors" to protect the energy system.
