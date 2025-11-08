Russia again massively attacks Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Russia is once again attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leading to emergency power outages in several regions. Rescuers and energy workers will restore supplies after the situation stabilizes. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine, according to UNN.

The enemy is once again massively attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Due to this, emergency power outages have been introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine. - the agency's post reads.

According to Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk, as soon as the security situation allows, rescuers and energy workers will begin eliminating the consequences of the attack to restore electricity supply in the regions as quickly as possible.

I thank everyone who is doing everything to ensure that Ukrainians have light and heat – energy workers, State Emergency Service employees, local services. I urge everyone to remain calm and follow official information. Despite the enemy's plans, Ukraine will have light and heat this winter. - emphasized the minister.

Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes.

Recall

On the night of November 8, emergency power outages were introduced in Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, and Kirovohrad regions. Outage schedules are not in effect, and consumers are urged to use electricity wisely.

