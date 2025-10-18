The government has adopted a number of decisions on the protection of critical infrastructure: what is envisaged

The Cabinet of Ministers, at an extraordinary meeting, adopted a number of decisions regarding the protection of critical infrastructure. In particular, it provides for the establishment of a Coordination Center for Engineering Protection, as well as the allocation of funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of critical infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

This was reported by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

The government is strengthening the protection of critical infrastructure. We must act quickly so that people always have light, heat, and water, even despite enemy shelling. At an extraordinary meeting, a number of decisions were made that will make the protection and restoration of critical facilities more effective. They provide relevant departments and services with the ability to quickly allocate funds and repair damage - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, it is planned to create a Coordination Center for Engineering Protection, which will unite representatives of the government, regional and local authorities, and infrastructure operators.

The center will determine priorities for financing and restoring facilities, coordinate actions, and monitor the implementation of works. Its work will be supervised by Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and the Recovery Agency - Svyrydenko added.

The government also updated the list of expenditures financed by the state on a priority basis. The Treasury will be able to allocate funds from the state budget more quickly for the construction, repair, and protection of energy facilities so that they can operate even during attacks.

The government has adopted decisions that will accelerate the construction of engineering protection around energy, transport, and life support facilities. Control over the quality and safety of works is maintained, but the procedural part — from approval to contract signing — will be months shorter. This will allow for prompt commencement of construction and repairs, ensuring uninterrupted operation of energy infrastructure and faster restoration of damaged facilities - the Prime Minister noted.

In addition, the government allocated additional funds from the reserve fund for the protection and restoration of critical infrastructure in frontline regions and Ukrzaliznytsia.

The funds will go to strengthen energy, transport, and vital systems — from generators and battery stations to the construction of engineering protection. This will allow for faster construction of protective structures, prompt restoration of damaged facilities, and ensuring uninterrupted operation of the energy sector - the Prime Minister emphasized.

Recall

