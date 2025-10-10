Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy

Special emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply. Power has been restored to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv, and work has been completed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Briefly about the state of the energy system at 12:00. Restoration work has been completed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Special emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply. Energy workers have also restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv. - Hrynchuk wrote.

According to her, energy workers immediately began assessing damages and repair work as soon as it became safe. "Specialists are making every effort to restore light to the homes of Ukrainians as soon as possible," the minister noted.

According to her, every two hours the Ministry of Energy will report up-to-date information on the situation in the energy system and the progress of restoration work.

"Exactly three years ago – day for day – on October 10, our energy system experienced one of the first massive attacks. Today, Russia continues to use cold and darkness as a tool of terror," Hrynchuk emphasized.

The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv regions. The situation is also difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. - Hrynchuk reported.

According to her, "the enemy constantly changes tactics and resorts to massive attacks on one object with a large number of drones or missiles." "Energy workers have clear instructions on how to act in different circumstances. We continue to communicate with international partners to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and strengthen our energy resilience. Energy workers work around the clock to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks," the minister wrote.

Ukrenergo: Russian attack damaged energy facilities in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions

Separately, on the telethon, Hrynchuk reported that "at night, the enemy launched a targeted combined strike, mainly on the Left Bank regions, on electricity generation facilities, and because of this, we indeed have power outages and emergency shutdown schedules are being applied."

When asked about the possible transition to hourly schedules, or whether this cannot be avoided, the minister indicated: "Everything depends on how badly the facilities were damaged. Only at 7:30 did energy workers and rescuers enter the facilities and will be able to ... assess the state of the infrastructure, assess the state of the facilities, and develop opportunities for rapid restoration and commissioning - hourly schedules depend on this."