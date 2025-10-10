$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
09:44 AM • 3874 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1628 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4808 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10673 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13896 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23311 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43972 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35057 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41510 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42106 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1670 views

Restoration work in Pavlohrad has been completed, special emergency shutdown schedules in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy have been canceled. Energy workers have restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv.

Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy

Special emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply. Power has been restored to 270,000 consumers in Kyiv, and work has been completed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. This was stated by Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk on her Facebook page, writes UNN.

Briefly about the state of the energy system at 12:00. Restoration work has been completed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Special emergency shutdown schedules have been canceled in Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy, but regular schedules continue to apply. Energy workers have also restored power to 270,000 subscribers in Kyiv.

- Hrynchuk wrote.

According to her, energy workers immediately began assessing damages and repair work as soon as it became safe. "Specialists are making every effort to restore light to the homes of Ukrainians as soon as possible," the minister noted.

According to her, every two hours the Ministry of Energy will report up-to-date information on the situation in the energy system and the progress of restoration work.

"Exactly three years ago – day for day – on October 10, our energy system experienced one of the first massive attacks. Today, Russia continues to use cold and darkness as a tool of terror," Hrynchuk emphasized.

The most difficult situation is in Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Chernihiv regions. The situation is also difficult in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

- Hrynchuk reported.

According to her, "the enemy constantly changes tactics and resorts to massive attacks on one object with a large number of drones or missiles." "Energy workers have clear instructions on how to act in different circumstances. We continue to communicate with international partners to strengthen the protection of energy infrastructure and strengthen our energy resilience. Energy workers work around the clock to eliminate the consequences of enemy attacks," the minister wrote.

Ukrenergo: Russian attack damaged energy facilities in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions10.10.25, 11:37 • 1142 views

Separately, on the telethon, Hrynchuk reported that "at night, the enemy launched a targeted combined strike, mainly on the Left Bank regions, on electricity generation facilities, and because of this, we indeed have power outages and emergency shutdown schedules are being applied."

When asked about the possible transition to hourly schedules, or whether this cannot be avoided, the minister indicated: "Everything depends on how badly the facilities were damaged. Only at 7:30 did energy workers and rescuers enter the facilities and will be able to ... assess the state of the infrastructure, assess the state of the facilities, and develop opportunities for rapid restoration and commissioning - hourly schedules depend on this."

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pavlohrad
Facebook
Poltava
Zaporizhzhia
Sumy
Kyiv
Kharkiv