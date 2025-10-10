$41.400.09
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 1710 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 4850 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 10688 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 13910 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 23319 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 43981 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35058 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41511 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Exclusive
October 9, 11:29 AM • 42106 views
Court to consider motion to remove Vyshhorod mayor from office on October 15
Ukrenergo: Russian attack damaged energy facilities in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1142 views

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by Russia, energy facilities in several regions were damaged, causing power outages. The most difficult situation is observed in Kyiv and five regions, where emergency shutdowns have been introduced.

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, energy facilities in several regions have been damaged and power outages have occurred. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and 5 regions, and in some regions there are emergency blackouts, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

As a result of a large-scale missile and drone attack, energy facilities in several regions were damaged, causing power outages for a significant number of consumers. The most difficult situation is in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions. To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been introduced in some of the mentioned regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

- reported Ukrenergo.

As noted, "due to the consequences of previous enemy shelling in the Chernihiv region, the local oblenergo introduced a schedule of hourly blackouts for one queue."

Energy workers, as indicated, "are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by Russian shelling as soon as possible." "Emergency recovery work is ongoing in each of the regions affected by enemy attacks," the report says.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high and generally corresponds to seasonal indicators. The reason is the cloudy weather throughout Ukraine," Ukrenergo noted. This, as reported, leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, October 9, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. If you have electricity, please do not turn on several powerful appliances simultaneously throughout the current day," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv