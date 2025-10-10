Ukrenergo: Russian attack damaged energy facilities in several regions, the most difficult situation is in Kyiv and five regions

As a result of a massive missile and drone attack by the Russian Federation, energy facilities in several regions have been damaged and power outages have occurred. The most difficult situation is in Kyiv and 5 regions, and in some regions there are emergency blackouts, reported NEC "Ukrenergo", writes UNN.

As a result of a large-scale missile and drone attack, energy facilities in several regions were damaged, causing power outages for a significant number of consumers. The most difficult situation is in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions. To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency blackouts have been introduced in some of the mentioned regions, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions. - reported Ukrenergo.

As noted, "due to the consequences of previous enemy shelling in the Chernihiv region, the local oblenergo introduced a schedule of hourly blackouts for one queue."

Energy workers, as indicated, "are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by Russian shelling as soon as possible." "Emergency recovery work is ongoing in each of the regions affected by enemy attacks," the report says.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption remains high and generally corresponds to seasonal indicators. The reason is the cloudy weather throughout Ukraine," Ukrenergo noted. This, as reported, leads to low efficiency of household solar power plants and a corresponding increase in energy consumption from the general grid.

Yesterday, October 9, the daily maximum consumption was in the morning - at the same level as the maximum of the previous day.

"The need for economical energy consumption remains. If you have electricity, please do not turn on several powerful appliances simultaneously throughout the current day," Ukrenergo emphasized.

