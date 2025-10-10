Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo

Russia's massive night attack caused power outages in Kyiv and 9 regions, where emergency shutdowns have been introduced, NEC "Ukrenergo" reported on Friday, writes UNN.

As a result of the Russian massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities, a significant number of consumers in the city of Kyiv, Kyiv, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava and Odesa regions were de-energized. To stabilize the situation in the energy system, emergency shutdowns were applied in these regions. - reported Ukrenergo.

In particular, as reported by the energy company DTEK, "Russia attacked DTEK thermal power plants. "The equipment of the TPP was seriously damaged. We are working to eliminate the consequences," the DTEK message says.

Energy workers, as indicated by Ukrenergo, are working to restore stable power supply as soon as possible.

"Emergency shutdowns will be canceled after the situation in the energy system stabilizes," Ukrenergo noted.

Zelenskyy on Russia's night attack: over 450 drones and 30 missiles, power outages in 9 regions and Kyiv, over 20 injured people and a child killed



