Parliament dismisses Hrynchuk from post of Minister of Energy

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to the broadcast of the parliament session.

The corresponding resolution No. 14212 "On the dismissal of S.V. Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy of Ukraine" was supported by 315 people's deputies.

Hrynchuk, like the former Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko, was not present in the parliament hall.

Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka stated during the session that he had no information about Hrynchuk's whereabouts.

"I want to say that there are no current business trips. There are also no facts of border crossing," Kachka said.

Svitlana Hrynchuk - born on November 11, 1985, in the city of Chernivtsi.

In 2019, she became an advisor to the Prime Minister of Ukraine on environmental protection and climate change on a voluntary basis. In 2020, she held a similar position as an advisor in the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine.

In 2022, she became Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine, responsible for the European integration of the ministry. She formed and implemented policies on European integration, compliance and organization of the implementation of obligations undertaken by Ukraine under international treaties, within the competence of the Ministry of Environment. She was involved in the development and implementation of measures to implement the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU.

In September 2023, she took the position of Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine, where she coordinated work on the development of national and regional strategies, state target programs, development plans in the energy sector, and the position of director of the Reform Support Office at the Ministry of Energy, where she implemented policies on the integration of energy markets with the EU, decarbonization of energy and renewable energy development, corporate governance, and energy security.

On September 5, 2024, she was appointed Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine.

On July 17, 2025, she was appointed to the position of Minister of Energy of Ukraine.

On November 10, NABU and SAP announced an operation to expose a corruption scheme influencing strategic enterprises of the state sector, including JSC "NAEK "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas". Against this background, Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted a letter of resignation.

On November 12, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal for the dismissal of Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk.