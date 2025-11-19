$42.090.03
The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice

Kyiv

 

The Parliament of Ukraine decided to dismiss Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. This decision was adopted by a majority of people's deputies.

The Rada dismissed Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice

The Verkhovna Rada supported the dismissal of Justice Minister Herman Halushchenko. This was reported by UNN.

The decision was supported by 323 MPs.

Reference

Herman Halushchenko was born on May 1, 1973, in Lviv. He graduated from the Faculty of Law at Ivan Franko Lviv University. He began his professional career in the prosecutor's office, later working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice. For some time, he taught at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv University.

In the energy sector, he is known for holding the position of Executive Director for Legal Support of the state company "Energoatom" in 2013–2014, and in 2020, he became its Vice President.

On April 29, 2021, the Verkhovna Rada appointed him Minister of Energy of Ukraine, and in July 2025, he headed the Ministry of Justice. In this position, he is responsible for continuing legal reform, bringing Ukrainian legislation in line with European standards, and strengthening the institutional capacity of the judicial system.

Addition

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers was supposed to take place on November 18.

On Tuesday, November 18, Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk interrupted the parliament session on Tuesday. This happened due to the blocking of the rostrum with the demand for real personnel decisions.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a proposal to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Herman Halushchenko