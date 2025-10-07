Ukraine handed over to G7 countries a list of priority needs for the energy sector

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine has submitted a list of urgent needs of the energy sector to the G7 countries. This was announced by the head of the ministry, Svitlana Hrynchuk, on Facebook, UNN reports.

Just this day, we have more than 26 attacks on our energy facilities. Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, and Poltava regions are virtually under daily enemy fire. Therefore, among our needs, first and foremost, is protection - we need more air defense and electronic warfare systems to protect critical infrastructure. The development of passive physical protection, which has already demonstrated its effectiveness, is also a priority. - Hrynchuk wrote.

She emphasized that increasing additional volumes of energy equipment production is critically important, and also called on partners to help with additional equipment - not only new, but also used, which can replace what was destroyed in Ukraine.

We have a list of urgent needs that we will submit to the "Group of Seven" for further, more detailed processing with each G7 country. - Hrynchuk added.

Recall

Ukraine is conducting active negotiations with international partners to increase support for the energy sector before the heating season. The main focus is on restoring damaged facilities and increasing the system's resilience to possible new threats.