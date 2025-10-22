Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

During the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, as conveyed by UNN.

Throughout the night, the enemy launched strikes on the country's energy infrastructure - she noted.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin to clarify the consequences of the attack and restoration work," the agency added.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv suffered a missile attack. After explosions in various districts of the city, fires broke out and missile debris fell. City authorities reported the involvement of medics.

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, it was reported that fires broke out in a high-rise building and private houses as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops also attacked Izmail in Odesa region, damaging energy and port infrastructure.

On the morning of October 22, Russia continued to attack Kyiv, causing numerous fires in various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, people died.