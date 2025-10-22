$41.760.03
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 21103 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 24834 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 22972 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 25131 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
October 21, 02:07 PM • 30071 views
"Contract 18-24" expanded: now you can serve in any brigade of the Defense Forces
October 21, 01:53 PM • 44942 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto
October 21, 12:57 PM • 24335 views
Get out your scarves and down jackets: frosts are expected in eastern Ukraine
October 21, 11:39 AM • 23469 views
Plus 325 billion hryvnias for financing the security and defense sector: the Rada adopted budget amendments
October 21, 10:33 AM • 24411 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

On the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Energy workers will begin restoration work as soon as security conditions allow.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy

During the night of October 22, Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Hrynchuk, as conveyed by UNN.

Throughout the night, the enemy launched strikes on the country's energy infrastructure

- she noted.

"As soon as security conditions allow, energy workers will begin to clarify the consequences of the attack and restoration work," the agency added.

Recall

On the night of October 22, Kyiv suffered a missile attack. After explosions in various districts of the city, fires broke out and missile debris fell. City authorities reported the involvement of medics.

On the night of Wednesday, October 22, the Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia. Earlier, it was reported that fires broke out in a high-rise building and private houses as a result of the shelling.

Russian troops also attacked Izmail in Odesa region, damaging energy and port infrastructure.

On the morning of October 22, Russia continued to attack Kyiv, causing numerous fires in various districts of the city. As a result of the attack, people died.

Vita Zelenetska

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Izmail
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia
Kyiv