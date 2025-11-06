ukenru
12:47 PM • 4330 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 9070 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 11632 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31843 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 30022 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 34677 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 48808 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38444 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32159 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51122 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 15680 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 9334 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 5864 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 14621 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 12152 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 3334 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 12215 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 14677 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31843 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51122 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Denmark
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 15727 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 22019 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 23979 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 40759 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 44995 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Heating

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4338 views

As a result of the Russian attack on November 6 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight coal mines were de-energized, where 2,595 miners were located. Rescuers promptly brought all people to the surface; there were no dead or injured.

Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the Russian attack on November 6, eight coal mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized. 2,595 miners were trapped underground, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers and mine personnel promptly organized the evacuation of people to the surface. According to preliminary data, there are no dead or injured.

As the head of the department, Svitlana Hrynchuk, noted, the Russians continue their energy terror against Ukraine with the aim of leaving Ukrainians without light and heat in winter.

Another strike endangered the lives of thousands of miners. Russia continues to wage war against civilians

 - the minister's statement reads.

Recall

In October of this year, Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 496 employees were underground. This was already the seventh major attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last few months.

Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist27.10.25, 04:14 • 53222 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
DTEK
Ukraine