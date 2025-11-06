Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy

As a result of the Russian attack on November 6, eight coal mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized. 2,595 miners were trapped underground, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

Rescuers and mine personnel promptly organized the evacuation of people to the surface. According to preliminary data, there are no dead or injured.

As the head of the department, Svitlana Hrynchuk, noted, the Russians continue their energy terror against Ukraine with the aim of leaving Ukrainians without light and heat in winter.

Another strike endangered the lives of thousands of miners. Russia continues to wage war against civilians - the minister's statement reads.

Recall

In October of this year, Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 496 employees were underground. This was already the seventh major attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last few months.

