Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack on November 6 in the Dnipropetrovsk region, eight coal mines were de-energized, where 2,595 miners were located. Rescuers promptly brought all people to the surface; there were no dead or injured.
As a result of the Russian attack on November 6, eight coal mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region were de-energized. 2,595 miners were trapped underground, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.
Details
Rescuers and mine personnel promptly organized the evacuation of people to the surface. According to preliminary data, there are no dead or injured.
As the head of the department, Svitlana Hrynchuk, noted, the Russians continue their energy terror against Ukraine with the aim of leaving Ukrainians without light and heat in winter.
Another strike endangered the lives of thousands of miners. Russia continues to wage war against civilians
Recall
In October of this year, Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 496 employees were underground. This was already the seventh major attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last few months.
