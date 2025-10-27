Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it with attacks on energy infrastructure - The Economist

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cannot conquer Ukraine, so he wants to destroy it by carrying out air attacks on the power grid, central heating, and gas infrastructure as winter approaches. This is stated in an article by The Economist, reports UNN.

According to the authors, Putin's goal is to make parts of the east of the country uninhabitable by undermining industry and encouraging mass emigration and panic.

The Kremlin is acting even more cold-bloodedly and cynically than before. A few days before the meeting between Mr. Trump and Mr. Zelenskyy, missiles and drones stopped the water supply to the capital of Ukraine. For the first time, the Kyiv metro was de-energized. Attacks on frontline areas such as Sumy and Chernihiv left parts of these regions without electricity for several days - the publication writes.

At the same time, the media indicates that Ukraine has already faced similar challenges before and now has several spare transformers that it can use for repairs.

An achievable goal may be to slow down the destruction by Russia enough to have time to replace damaged equipment. The country is creating hundreds of new military units that combine air defense with drones to protect critical facilities. But this winter, it seems, will test resilience like never before. Prolonged power outages in many regions are a real prospect - the authors predict.

They add that Putin, "having smelled blood, is unlikely to stop."

"In previous years, his attacks only strengthened Ukraine's resolve. This time, they may be more effective," the publication concludes.

The day before, Russian troops attacked a DTEK mine in the Dnipropetrovsk region, where 496 employees were underground. This was the seventh major attack on DTEK's coal enterprises in the last two months.

