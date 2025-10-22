$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 648 views
Women should no longer be silent: Deputy Prosecutor General on sexual harassment
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 2110 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11387 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13691 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 10666 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 11040 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 9890 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 8766 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 16065 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
October 22, 09:23 AM • 17234 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
3.1m/s
79%
749mm
Popular news
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 43780 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 36499 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhotoOctober 22, 09:28 AM • 23971 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22095 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17694 views
Publications
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
02:00 PM • 11388 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 13693 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 11744 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 17758 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 22162 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Sweden
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 4380 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 30209 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 45234 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 54691 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 44723 views
Actual
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Film
Series
Social network
Shahed-136

Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 13696 views

After Russian shelling, Chernihiv region found itself in a complete blackout. The authorities deployed dozens of "points of invincibility," the police intensified patrols, and critical infrastructure switched to generators, which caused interruptions in water supply and low voltage in the network.

Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage

After Russian shelling, Chernihiv region found itself in a complete blackout. Local authorities deployed dozens of "invincibility points," and the police increased patrols. UNN found out about the current situation with communications and how the city is living.

Law enforcement officers reported that due to the situation in the energy system and the electricity supply in Chernihiv region, an additional number of foot and car patrols have been deployed to ensure order in the region.

Their composition included police officers, military personnel, National Guard members, dialogue police, and representatives of volunteer formations. The patrol routes of law enforcement officers are also close to the "Invincibility Points." Regulators are working at the largest intersections,"

- law enforcement officers reported.

"Enhanced patrolling will continue throughout the period of energy complications in Chernihiv region," the National Police of the region emphasized to a UNN journalist.

As for other additional measures, invincibility points have been deployed in the city and region so that local residents can charge gadgets, warm up, or get water.

"In Chernihiv, there are 11 points, six of which are stationary at the State Emergency Service units, and five are mobile. In the region, there are 40 invincibility points from the State Emergency Service, of which 34 are stationary at the State Emergency Service units and six are mobile," the State Emergency Service reported, adding that the map of invincibility points can be found in Diia.

Andriy Podorvan, advisor to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, also stated on the air of the national telethon that after Russian strikes, all critical infrastructure in Chernihiv switched to generator power. According to him, there were interruptions in water supply, and in some places, targeted water delivery was organized.

UNN contacted Ihor Hryshchenko, head of the water supply networks service of KP "Chernihivvodokanal", who reported that as of yesterday, despite the city being in a "blackout", "water was in all houses up to the fourth or fifth floor". The rest of the high-rise buildings had no water supply due to non-working pumping stations, which are powered by house networks or others. However, Hryshchenko also reminded that by a decision of the city council from 2023, all high-rise buildings should have taps for water distribution installed.

Housing offices must install, housing offices or management organizations there or the SBU must install. They actually installed it, I checked it myself. There are taps for water distribution. You need to take a bucket, fill it, bring it

- Hryshchenko noted.

"That is, the city had water (October 21 - ed.), despite this. Today the situation has improved a little, but again - we cannot use the electricity that is supplied, because now (from morning to noon) there were 150-180 V in the network. And it should be 220 plus. The voltage is underestimated and this is dangerous because the pumping equipment will fail," he explained.

However, he added that the lack of water on the lower floors is not critical, and in addition, water delivery was organized as a precaution. However, according to the head of the water supply network service, the demand for this service was minimal.

Yesterday we overinsured a bit, made this water delivery, but only one or two people took water there. I drove around the areas, looked, there was water up to the fifth floor and people were not interested in this delivery at all....We did not understand the situation with electricity completely. And we were preparing for it to be much more difficult, much more critical

- Hryshchenko says.

He also advised everyone to stock up on water so that blackouts and other cataclysms do not catch them by surprise. According to the specialist, the minimum reserve should be 10-20 liters of drinking water. Further – everything depends on the needs and how much time you spend at home and how many people live in it.

The press service of Ukrenergo emphasized that October 20 was "the second massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy facilities in a month."

In most regions, emergency shutdowns were in effect and some are still in effect. In some regions, oblenergos independently switched to HPP, hourly shutdown schedules. Of course, there are consumers who are simply disconnected from the energy supply due to equipment damage. And this is not only in Chernihiv region, there are also such in Sumy region. This is also due to enemy attacks

- in the energy company.

Recall

On Monday evening, October 20, due to another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure, the northern part of Chernihiv region was left without electricity. Utility workers and the regional authorities promised to start emergency restoration work on power grids immediately after the security situation improved.

On October 21, Chernihiv also completely lost electricity and water due to an attack by Russian drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new enemy attack, which damaged energy facilities in a number of regions of our country. He emphasized that Russian tactics remain unchanged. First of all, it is the killing of civilians, and secondly, it is terror by cold.

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar in UkrainePublications
Electricity blackout schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Chernihiv