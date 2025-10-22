Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage

After Russian shelling, Chernihiv region found itself in a complete blackout. Local authorities deployed dozens of "invincibility points," and the police increased patrols. UNN found out about the current situation with communications and how the city is living.

Law enforcement officers reported that due to the situation in the energy system and the electricity supply in Chernihiv region, an additional number of foot and car patrols have been deployed to ensure order in the region.

Their composition included police officers, military personnel, National Guard members, dialogue police, and representatives of volunteer formations. The patrol routes of law enforcement officers are also close to the "Invincibility Points." Regulators are working at the largest intersections," - law enforcement officers reported.

"Enhanced patrolling will continue throughout the period of energy complications in Chernihiv region," the National Police of the region emphasized to a UNN journalist.

As for other additional measures, invincibility points have been deployed in the city and region so that local residents can charge gadgets, warm up, or get water.

"In Chernihiv, there are 11 points, six of which are stationary at the State Emergency Service units, and five are mobile. In the region, there are 40 invincibility points from the State Emergency Service, of which 34 are stationary at the State Emergency Service units and six are mobile," the State Emergency Service reported, adding that the map of invincibility points can be found in Diia.

Andriy Podorvan, advisor to the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, also stated on the air of the national telethon that after Russian strikes, all critical infrastructure in Chernihiv switched to generator power. According to him, there were interruptions in water supply, and in some places, targeted water delivery was organized.

UNN contacted Ihor Hryshchenko, head of the water supply networks service of KP "Chernihivvodokanal", who reported that as of yesterday, despite the city being in a "blackout", "water was in all houses up to the fourth or fifth floor". The rest of the high-rise buildings had no water supply due to non-working pumping stations, which are powered by house networks or others. However, Hryshchenko also reminded that by a decision of the city council from 2023, all high-rise buildings should have taps for water distribution installed.

Housing offices must install, housing offices or management organizations there or the SBU must install. They actually installed it, I checked it myself. There are taps for water distribution. You need to take a bucket, fill it, bring it - Hryshchenko noted.

"That is, the city had water (October 21 - ed.), despite this. Today the situation has improved a little, but again - we cannot use the electricity that is supplied, because now (from morning to noon) there were 150-180 V in the network. And it should be 220 plus. The voltage is underestimated and this is dangerous because the pumping equipment will fail," he explained.

However, he added that the lack of water on the lower floors is not critical, and in addition, water delivery was organized as a precaution. However, according to the head of the water supply network service, the demand for this service was minimal.

Yesterday we overinsured a bit, made this water delivery, but only one or two people took water there. I drove around the areas, looked, there was water up to the fifth floor and people were not interested in this delivery at all....We did not understand the situation with electricity completely. And we were preparing for it to be much more difficult, much more critical - Hryshchenko says.

He also advised everyone to stock up on water so that blackouts and other cataclysms do not catch them by surprise. According to the specialist, the minimum reserve should be 10-20 liters of drinking water. Further – everything depends on the needs and how much time you spend at home and how many people live in it.

The press service of Ukrenergo emphasized that October 20 was "the second massive missile and drone attack on Ukraine's energy facilities in a month."

In most regions, emergency shutdowns were in effect and some are still in effect. In some regions, oblenergos independently switched to HPP, hourly shutdown schedules. Of course, there are consumers who are simply disconnected from the energy supply due to equipment damage. And this is not only in Chernihiv region, there are also such in Sumy region. This is also due to enemy attacks - in the energy company.

Recall

On Monday evening, October 20, due to another attack by Russian troops on the energy infrastructure, the northern part of Chernihiv region was left without electricity. Utility workers and the regional authorities promised to start emergency restoration work on power grids immediately after the security situation improved.

On October 21, Chernihiv also completely lost electricity and water due to an attack by Russian drones.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the new enemy attack, which damaged energy facilities in a number of regions of our country. He emphasized that Russian tactics remain unchanged. First of all, it is the killing of civilians, and secondly, it is terror by cold.