Operation on the brink of death: HUR medics rescued a wounded soldier right in the open sea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 678 views

Doctors from the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine successfully operated on a wounded soldier in the open sea, despite the threat of enemy fire and the lack of proper equipment. The soldier, suffering from blood loss and hypothermia, was brought to a platform where, after warming up, a 45-minute operation was performed.

Operation on the brink of death: HUR medics rescued a wounded soldier right in the open sea

Doctors of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine conducted a complex rescue operation in the open sea - under the threat of enemy fire and without full medical equipment. Details of the operation were disclosed on the air of the national telethon, UNN reports.

Details

A wounded Ukrainian soldier with blood loss and severe hypothermia was delivered to a floating platform in an extremely serious condition. A medic with the call sign "Tochini" reported that the situation was extremely difficult due to the tourniquets being applied late.

"Because of this, blood loss increased and hypothermia was added. The condition was severe," the medic noted.

The conditions in which the medical team worked were also extremely difficult, as the air temperature was low, specifically around +10 °C. Therefore, the wounded person was first intensively warmed. After vital signs began to stabilize, the doctors began the operation.

The operation lasted about 45 minutes and was successfully completed. According to the medic, working in extreme conditions is common practice for HUR medics.

"It can be a boat, a car, a helicopter, or any room. We are preparing to work everywhere," says "Tochini."

After stabilizing his condition, the operated soldier was transported to the shore by boats transferred to the HUR by philanthropists as part of the "Boats for HUR" initiative.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed healthcare facilities to purchase housing for medics in frontline regions. Housing will be provided for the period of work in the settlement or within 30 km of it.

Olga Rozgon

