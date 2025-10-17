The State Emergency Service has deployed over 500 "Points of Invincibility" across Ukraine to support people during blackouts

More than 500 "Points of Invincibility" are already operating throughout Ukraine, providing people with warmth, hot tea, phone charging, and a place to rest during possible power outages, said Viktor Vitovetskyi, director of the Department of Civil Protection and Preventive Activities of the State Emergency Service, at a briefing, writes UNN.

Details

We are increasing the number of mobile and portable points, and we are equipping stationary ones based on our units. We have tents equipped with generators and heat guns. – Vitovetskyi emphasized.

According to him, more than 500 more points are in reserve. At the same time, he stressed that it is impossible for the Service alone to accommodate everyone, so local self-government bodies are simultaneously deploying their points.

Special attention is paid to frontline regions: "Here, the Points of Invincibility become a real refuge and a point of support."

How to stay connected during power outages: tips