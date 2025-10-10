$41.510.10
Ukrainian delegation prepares for US visit: Zelenskyy reveals details
02:04 PM • 4828 views
Detailed discussions are underway regarding the provision of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, there is no 'no' answer - MFA
01:35 PM • 9576 views
Chargers, gas stoves, and generators: how much comfort costs during blackoutsPhoto
10:53 AM • 22009 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 27407 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:08 AM • 16936 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
October 10, 07:24 AM • 18070 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 17911 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 25668 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 45499 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
How to stay connected during power outages: tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation provided recommendations to Ukrainians on how to stay connected during power outages that occurred after the night attack. Mobile operators continue to provide communication thanks to generators and batteries.

How to stay connected during power outages: tips

After a massive night attack that caused emergency power outages in Kyiv and nine regions, mobile operators continue to provide Ukrainians with communication. Base stations operate on generators and batteries. However, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminds how to prepare for possible blackouts to stay connected even without electricity, writes UNN.

Details

Tonight, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine were subjected to a combined attack by the terrorist country. Currently, special emergency power outage schedules are in effect in these regions, but despite this, Ukrainians remain connected. Mobile operators were prepared for such situations: their engineering teams are working in an enhanced mode, and base stations are switching to rechargeable batteries and generators. Prepare for blackouts yourself to make the most effective use of available resources and always stay connected

- the agency's post says. 

The Ministry of Digital Transformation offers several tips:

  • Download the Map of Invincibility Points in Diia in advance — from the main screen of the application. This way you will always find the nearest place where you can charge your phone, connect to the Internet or call your relatives;
    • if you want to have stable home internet even during long power outages, connect to providers that use XPON technology. This technology allows you to have internet for up to 72 hours during blackouts. Check if your provider has connected XPON on the interactive map from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and LUN. If your provider already uses the technology, buy a power bank and connect it to the router and ONU subscriber terminal to ensure autonomous network operation;
      • if your operator's connection has deteriorated or disappeared due to network overload or station damage, use national roaming. This function will allow you to connect to the network of any other available operator.

        How to do it

        Turn off automatic network selection.

        On Android

        Settings → Mobile network (or Connection) → Operator.

        On iOS

        • Settings → Cellular Data → Network Selection;
          • find and select an available network: Vodafone UA, UA-KYIVSTAR or LIFECELL.

            If you failed to connect, try again or select another network; check the possibility of an outgoing call or SMS. 

            How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist04.10.25, 11:00 • 209832 views

            Alona Utkina

            TechnologiesLife hack
            Electricity
            Kyivstar
            Ukraine
            Kyiv