How to stay connected during power outages: tips
The Ministry of Digital Transformation provided recommendations to Ukrainians on how to stay connected during power outages that occurred after the night attack. Mobile operators continue to provide communication thanks to generators and batteries.
After a massive night attack that caused emergency power outages in Kyiv and nine regions, mobile operators continue to provide Ukrainians with communication. Base stations operate on generators and batteries. However, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminds how to prepare for possible blackouts to stay connected even without electricity, writes UNN.
Tonight, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine were subjected to a combined attack by the terrorist country. Currently, special emergency power outage schedules are in effect in these regions, but despite this, Ukrainians remain connected. Mobile operators were prepared for such situations: their engineering teams are working in an enhanced mode, and base stations are switching to rechargeable batteries and generators. Prepare for blackouts yourself to make the most effective use of available resources and always stay connected
The Ministry of Digital Transformation offers several tips:
- Download the Map of Invincibility Points in Diia in advance — from the main screen of the application. This way you will always find the nearest place where you can charge your phone, connect to the Internet or call your relatives;
- if you want to have stable home internet even during long power outages, connect to providers that use XPON technology. This technology allows you to have internet for up to 72 hours during blackouts. Check if your provider has connected XPON on the interactive map from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and LUN. If your provider already uses the technology, buy a power bank and connect it to the router and ONU subscriber terminal to ensure autonomous network operation;
- if your operator's connection has deteriorated or disappeared due to network overload or station damage, use national roaming. This function will allow you to connect to the network of any other available operator.
How to do it
Turn off automatic network selection.
On Android
Settings → Mobile network (or Connection) → Operator.
On iOS
- Settings → Cellular Data → Network Selection;
- find and select an available network: Vodafone UA, UA-KYIVSTAR or LIFECELL.
If you failed to connect, try again or select another network; check the possibility of an outgoing call or SMS.
