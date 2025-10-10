How to stay connected during power outages: tips

After a massive night attack that caused emergency power outages in Kyiv and nine regions, mobile operators continue to provide Ukrainians with communication. Base stations operate on generators and batteries. However, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminds how to prepare for possible blackouts to stay connected even without electricity, writes UNN.

Tonight, Kyiv and 9 regions of Ukraine were subjected to a combined attack by the terrorist country. Currently, special emergency power outage schedules are in effect in these regions, but despite this, Ukrainians remain connected. Mobile operators were prepared for such situations: their engineering teams are working in an enhanced mode, and base stations are switching to rechargeable batteries and generators. Prepare for blackouts yourself to make the most effective use of available resources and always stay connected