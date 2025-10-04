How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
08:29 AM • 52 views
General Staff confirmed the hit on an oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the enemy ship "Buyan-M" and equipment, and the command post of the 8th army of the Russian Federation
08:00 AM • 2152 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 34397 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 54690 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 64193 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 61645 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 36890 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 51178 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 34073 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 21232 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
3m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
Chernihiv suffered a new attack: fires broke out in the cityOctober 4, 12:38 AM • 14840 views
Ukrainian Armed Forces show spectacular destruction of Russian cannon, self-propelled artillery, and mortar in Kramatorsk directionVideoOctober 4, 01:40 AM • 6502 views
Five herbs and spices named that improve digestionOctober 4, 02:14 AM • 7134 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms: weather forecast for SaturdayPhoto03:59 AM • 8156 views
Drones attacked one of Russia's largest oil refineries in the Leningrad regionVideo04:16 AM • 19843 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto08:00 AM • 2136 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 34078 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 44722 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 64189 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 61642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Gaza Strip
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 20389 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 34389 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 34297 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 37149 views
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 79935 views
Actual
The Guardian
9K720 Iskander
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
SWIFT

How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2158 views

Freezing temperatures are approaching, so it's worth checking your home's readiness for winter. UNN has compiled tips to help keep your home warm.

How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist

Freezing temperatures are just around the corner, so now is the time to check how ready your home is for winter. UNN has compiled some important tips to help keep your home warm. 

How to prepare an apartment and house for winter: insulation for windows, doors and walls

Double-glazed windows are more energy-efficient than wooden ones. So if there is an opportunity to replace them, it is worth taking care of it in advance. If double-glazed windows are installed, the rubber seals should be wiped with a damp cloth and a special cleaning agent to maintain their elasticity.

If the windows are wooden, check all the ties and make sure that the sashes are tightly pressed against each other. The glass should be intact. If there are cracks and it is not possible to replace them, lubricate the crack with colorless varnish, and after drying, tape it. You can insulate the window with various self-adhesive gaskets.

It is better to close the windows with thick curtains. However, heating radiators should be open so as not to impede the passage of heat into the room. If possible, hang blinds. They will also prevent cold air from entering through the glass.

Some heat is lost through the wall behind the heating radiator. A heat-reflecting screen can prevent this. This can be a layer of foil with insulation of various thicknesses. To install it, carefully slide the insulation between the battery and the wall, spread it evenly, and secure the edges with adhesive tape, staples, or glue.

What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts29.09.25, 17:40 • 176942 views

Air humidity in the room also plays a role. If the apartment is too dry, a person needs a higher temperature to feel comfortable than when the humidity is normal. Humidity within 40-65% is considered comfortable for a person. You can buy a hygrometer to measure this indicator and an air humidifier.

You can insulate walls yourself from the inside, for example, with thermal insulation material and plasterboard. For those who live in a private house or on the ground floors, floor insulation is also relevant. This can be done from the basement side using foam plastic or mineral wool.

Heating a private house in winter

There are not many alternatives for organizing home heating without electricity. Among those that can be considered as possible options are:

  • installation of a solid fuel boiler that will operate on resources available in the region;
    • use of renewable resources (solar energy, hydrothermal sources, heat of the earth's crust);
      • production of biofuel and burning it to release heat.

        Heating season for hospitals, schools, and kindergartens to begin tomorrow in Kyiv02.10.25, 15:34 • 2106 views

        How to keep your home warm in winter and how to keep your apartment warm in winter without high costs

        Sunlight - solar rays penetrate through the glass, heating surfaces from which they reflect. External surfaces transfer their heat into the room. In winter, maximum use of solar insolation is critical, so avoid blocking the rays with shelves and other objects.

        Optimize the heat in your apartment by opening curtains during the day to let in sunlight. Sunlight warms surfaces, transferring heat to the room. In winter, maximize sunlight exposure by avoiding obstructions to the sun's rays. 

        Tightly drawn curtains block the cold. Consider hanging thin translucent curtains that will create a barrier to cold air and allow sunlight to penetrate the room. This is one of the best ways to heat a room in winter.

        Maximum use of kitchen appliances during cooking can significantly increase the room temperature. The refrigerator constantly generates heat, and the colder it is inside, the more heat it releases outside.

        A gas stove is another important source of heat. Make sure the flame remains stable, does not go out, and does not extend beyond the burner. For those who have an induction stove, consider placing a large pot of water to heat. Boiling liquid produces steam, effectively warming and humidifying the room, replacing an air humidifier.

        Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response01.10.25, 09:00 • 55280 views

        Pavlo Bashynskyi

        SocietyLife hackPublications
        Electricity