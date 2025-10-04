How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklist

Freezing temperatures are just around the corner, so now is the time to check how ready your home is for winter. UNN has compiled some important tips to help keep your home warm.

How to prepare an apartment and house for winter: insulation for windows, doors and walls

Double-glazed windows are more energy-efficient than wooden ones. So if there is an opportunity to replace them, it is worth taking care of it in advance. If double-glazed windows are installed, the rubber seals should be wiped with a damp cloth and a special cleaning agent to maintain their elasticity.

If the windows are wooden, check all the ties and make sure that the sashes are tightly pressed against each other. The glass should be intact. If there are cracks and it is not possible to replace them, lubricate the crack with colorless varnish, and after drying, tape it. You can insulate the window with various self-adhesive gaskets.

It is better to close the windows with thick curtains. However, heating radiators should be open so as not to impede the passage of heat into the room. If possible, hang blinds. They will also prevent cold air from entering through the glass.

Some heat is lost through the wall behind the heating radiator. A heat-reflecting screen can prevent this. This can be a layer of foil with insulation of various thicknesses. To install it, carefully slide the insulation between the battery and the wall, spread it evenly, and secure the edges with adhesive tape, staples, or glue.

Air humidity in the room also plays a role. If the apartment is too dry, a person needs a higher temperature to feel comfortable than when the humidity is normal. Humidity within 40-65% is considered comfortable for a person. You can buy a hygrometer to measure this indicator and an air humidifier.

You can insulate walls yourself from the inside, for example, with thermal insulation material and plasterboard. For those who live in a private house or on the ground floors, floor insulation is also relevant. This can be done from the basement side using foam plastic or mineral wool.

Heating a private house in winter

There are not many alternatives for organizing home heating without electricity. Among those that can be considered as possible options are:

installation of a solid fuel boiler that will operate on resources available in the region;

use of renewable resources (solar energy, hydrothermal sources, heat of the earth's crust);

production of biofuel and burning it to release heat.

How to keep your home warm in winter and how to keep your apartment warm in winter without high costs

Sunlight - solar rays penetrate through the glass, heating surfaces from which they reflect. External surfaces transfer their heat into the room. In winter, maximum use of solar insolation is critical, so avoid blocking the rays with shelves and other objects.

Tightly drawn curtains block the cold. Consider hanging thin translucent curtains that will create a barrier to cold air and allow sunlight to penetrate the room. This is one of the best ways to heat a room in winter.

Maximum use of kitchen appliances during cooking can significantly increase the room temperature. The refrigerator constantly generates heat, and the colder it is inside, the more heat it releases outside.

A gas stove is another important source of heat. Make sure the flame remains stable, does not go out, and does not extend beyond the burner. For those who have an induction stove, consider placing a large pot of water to heat. Boiling liquid produces steam, effectively warming and humidifying the room, replacing an air humidifier.

