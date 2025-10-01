Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response

Currently, there are no plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population after October 31 of this year. In the heating season of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine commented on whether an increase in electricity prices for the population is planned from November of this year.

In the conditions of a difficult economic situation due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, there is a need to continue supporting the population in order to avoid a significant increase in the financial burden on household consumers of all categories, including from an increase in electricity prices, therefore, the issue of reviewing the terms of the mechanism provided for by Resolution No. 483, in terms of changing preferential fixed electricity prices, is not currently being considered. - reported the Ministry of Energy.

Also, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reminded UNN that the moratorium on increasing tariffs for the population in the field of heat supply is currently still in effect.

"The Law of Ukraine "On the Peculiarities of Regulating Relations in the Natural Gas Market and in the Field of Heat Supply during the Period of Martial Law and the Subsequent Restoration of Their Functioning" establishes this moratorium for the duration of martial law in Ukraine and six months after the month in which martial law is terminated or canceled. Therefore, in the heating season of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged," the Ministry of Communities Development noted in a comment to UNN.

The ministry also reminded that earlier, the Ministry of Development initiated a ban on disconnecting heat and water supply enterprises for debts in frontline regions. The government supported this proposal with a protocol instruction.

The Ministry is currently developing a comprehensive solution for compensating the difference in heat supply tariffs. This is not just about repaying debts, but about forming a holistic policy that will give communities tools for decentralized energy management. For the first time, UAH 15.2 billion has been allocated for this in the draft state budget for next year. - reported the Ministry of Development.

Electricity tariffs

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set a single fixed electricity price for all residents of Ukraine from June 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025 – UAH 4.32/kWh regardless of consumption volume.

For customers with electric heating, a tariff of UAH 4.32/kWh also applies regardless of consumption volume, but in the period from October 1 to April 30:

• for consumption up to and including 2000 kWh – UAH 2.64/kWh;

• for consumption over 2000 kWh – UAH 4.32/kWh;

If a two-zone meter is installed, a "night" electricity tariff of UAH 2.16/kWh is available (from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM).

During the heating season, a preferential tariff of UAH 2.64 is provided for people who use electric heating devices. It applies to those who consume up to 2,000 kWh of electricity per month.

Gas prices for the population

Until April 30, 2026, the cost of gas for the population will remain at UAH 7.96 per cubic meter. This is provided for by the "Fixed" tariff plan for Naftogaz household customers (98% of subscribers).

However, customers of other gas supply companies will have annual gas prices in October ranging from UAH 7.79 to UAH 9.99 per cubic meter, as before.

Tariff for centralized water supply and sewerage

The tariff for centralized water supply and sewerage for the population remains at the level that was in effect before February 24, 2022. Its establishment is handled by the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP). Specific tariff prices for each region and supplier may differ, so it is worth checking the website of the local water utility.

Forecast from the National Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine's inflation report for July stated that until the end of 2025, the current tariffs for electricity, gas, heating, and hot water supply will not be revised. However, it is assumed that in 2026, a gradual adjustment of tariffs to their economically justified levels may begin.