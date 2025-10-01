Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2704 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
05:57 AM • 2150 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
05:47 AM • 1028 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
05:18 AM • 4564 views
9 people became victims of bad weather in Odesa and the region, including a childPhoto
05:00 AM • 10087 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo
September 30, 05:35 PM • 18186 views
It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
Exclusive
September 30, 04:26 PM • 29508 views
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, a doctor answered key questions
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45361 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
September 30, 11:14 AM • 37368 views
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
September 30, 08:49 AM • 45953 views
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+7°
3.5m/s
56%
758mm
Popular news
"Putin deep down realizes he cannot win. This is a losing battle for him," — Keith KelloggSeptember 30, 08:56 PM • 10843 views
Kharkiv hit by guided aerial bombs and missiles - mayorSeptember 30, 11:07 PM • 3644 views
Two injured in Kharkiv attack: fire broke out at the strike site - mayorSeptember 30, 11:32 PM • 8690 views
Salaries in occupied Crimea do not reach the minimum level - CNSOctober 1, 12:01 AM • 7726 views
Romania and Ukraine are establishing joint production of defense drones12:55 AM • 6820 views
Publications
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 2704 views
New category of basic social assistance recipients, subsidy appointments, coin withdrawal: innovations from October 1Photo05:00 AM • 10087 views
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Exclusive
September 30, 01:32 PM • 45361 views
How to stop buying unnecessary medicines: simple rules that will save both your budget and your healthPhotoSeptember 30, 01:09 PM • 27272 views
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitionsSeptember 30, 08:28 AM • 72732 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Terekhov
Hakeem Jeffries
Chuck Schumer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
Kupyansk
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 11448 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 15996 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 26738 views
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are separating after almost 20 years together - BBCSeptember 30, 09:31 AM • 39176 views
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 32796 views
Actual
The Guardian
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Nord Stream

Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2670 views

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine announced that there are no plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population after October 31. Tariffs for heat and hot water will remain unchanged during the 2025-2026 heating season.

Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's response

Currently, there are no plans to increase electricity tariffs for the population after October 31 of this year. In the heating season of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged. This was reported to UNN by the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development.

The Ministry of Energy of Ukraine commented on whether an increase in electricity prices for the population is planned from November of this year.

In the conditions of a difficult economic situation due to the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation, there is a need to continue supporting the population in order to avoid a significant increase in the financial burden on household consumers of all categories, including from an increase in electricity prices, therefore, the issue of reviewing the terms of the mechanism provided for by Resolution No. 483, in terms of changing preferential fixed electricity prices, is not currently being considered.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee24.09.25, 15:07 • 48277 views

Also, the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine reminded UNN that the moratorium on increasing tariffs for the population in the field of heat supply is currently still in effect.

 "The Law of Ukraine "On the Peculiarities of Regulating Relations in the Natural Gas Market and in the Field of Heat Supply during the Period of Martial Law and the Subsequent Restoration of Their Functioning" establishes this moratorium for the duration of martial law in Ukraine and six months after the month in which martial law is terminated or canceled. Therefore, in the heating season of 2025-2026, tariffs for heat and hot water for the population will remain unchanged," the Ministry of Communities Development noted in a comment to UNN.

  The ministry also reminded that earlier, the Ministry of Development initiated a ban on disconnecting heat and water supply enterprises for debts in frontline regions.  The government supported this proposal with a protocol instruction.

The Ministry is currently developing a comprehensive solution for compensating the difference in heat supply tariffs.  This is not just about repaying debts, but about forming a holistic policy that will give communities tools for decentralized energy management. For the first time, UAH 15.2 billion has been allocated for this in the draft state budget for next year.

- reported the Ministry of Development.

 Electricity tariffs

 The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has set a single fixed electricity price for all residents of Ukraine from June 1, 2024, to October 31, 2025 – UAH 4.32/kWh regardless of consumption volume.

For customers with electric heating, a tariff of UAH 4.32/kWh also applies regardless of consumption volume, but in the period from October 1 to April 30:

•  for consumption up to and including 2000 kWh – UAH 2.64/kWh;

•  for consumption over 2000 kWh – UAH 4.32/kWh;

 If a two-zone meter is installed, a "night" electricity tariff of UAH 2.16/kWh is available (from 11:00 PM to 7:00 AM).

 During the heating season, a preferential tariff of UAH 2.64 is provided for people who use electric heating devices. It applies to those who consume up to 2,000 kWh of electricity per month.

Gas prices for the population

Until April 30, 2026, the cost of gas for the population will remain at UAH 7.96 per cubic meter. This is provided for by the "Fixed" tariff plan for Naftogaz household customers (98% of subscribers).

However, customers of other gas supply companies will have annual gas prices in October ranging from UAH 7.79 to UAH 9.99 per cubic meter, as before.

Tariff for centralized water supply and sewerage

The tariff for centralized water supply and sewerage for the population remains at the level that was in effect before February 24, 2022. Its establishment is handled by the National Commission for State Regulation in the Spheres of Energy and Public Utilities (NKREKP). Specific tariff prices for each region and supplier may differ, so it is worth checking the website of the local water utility.

Moratorium on electricity and gas cut-offs for debts in frontline regions: Ministry of Development clarifies government directive26.09.25, 10:40 • 2603 views

Forecast from the National Bank

The National Bank of Ukraine's inflation report for July stated that until the end of 2025, the current tariffs for electricity, gas, heating, and hot water supply will not be revised. However, it is assumed that in 2026, a gradual adjustment of tariffs to their economically justified levels may begin.

Anna Murashko

EconomyPoliticsPublications
Electricity
National Bank of Ukraine
Naftogaz
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukraine