Moratorium on electricity and gas cut-offs for debts in frontline regions: Ministry of Development clarifies government directive

The government initiated a "ban on disconnecting heat and water supply enterprises for debts in frontline regions"; the Cabinet of Ministers has already given a procedural instruction, the essence of which was explained by the Ministry of Development on September 26, UNN writes.

Details

"The government, by a procedural decision, instructed relevant ministries and institutions to organize uninterrupted supply of electricity and gas for life support system enterprises in frontline regions, even despite their debts accumulated during martial law," the ministry reported.

As indicated, this refers to enterprises located in areas of active and possible hostilities.

The government, as reported, also instructed relevant ministries and institutions "to prepare action plans for the stable functioning of energy infrastructure during the 2025/2026 heating season."

The Ministry of Development, together with the Ministry of Energy, NEURC, NPC "Ukrenergo", electricity distribution system operators and other relevant institutions, within the framework of the Anti-Crisis Energy Headquarters, will prepare and approve the relevant document, the ministry noted.

Addition

The ban on disconnecting the population from housing and communal services during the war in the combat zone is provided for by government resolution No. 206 of March 5, 2022.

Government is preparing a moratorium on disconnecting water and electricity due to debts in frontline communities