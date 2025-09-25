Government is preparing a moratorium on disconnecting water and electricity due to debts in frontline communities

The government is preparing to consider a moratorium on disconnecting water and electricity supply in frontline territories for debts, for a stable heating season, the Ministry of Development reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

As reported, "a comprehensive solution for compensating the difference in heating tariffs is being developed separately." This, as expected, will allow district heating companies to start the heating season on time and operate stably.

It is also indicated that a network of distributed generation is being developed in cooperation with communities and regions. "Special emphasis is placed on frontline territories. 190 cogeneration units and 134 block-modular boiler houses have already been installed and are ready for operation in Ukraine - this is about 700 MW of real capacity," the report says.

"In total, more than 129,000 residential buildings have been prepared for winter across the country. Work on preparing social infrastructure facilities, heating networks, boiler houses, and heating points is being completed. The state of readiness in the main sectors exceeds 90%," the Ministry of Development noted.

