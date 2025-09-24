$41.380.00
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Andriy Gerus, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services, stated that Ukraine's energy system is in satisfactory condition, and underground gas storage facilities are 95% full. Without Russian attacks, the heating season will begin without power outages.

Currently, Ukraine's energy system is in a satisfactory condition. Without Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the heating season will begin without blackouts. Underground gas storage facilities are 95% full of the required amount. This was reported to a UNN journalist by Andriy Gerus, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services.

Situation in the energy system

Gerus stated that the situation in the energy system is more or less normal at the moment.

We have facilities that have been restored, there are many new facilities. Everything depends on what the strikes (of the Russian Federation - ed.) will be, whether they will happen or not. This can affect the operation of the energy system. As of today, our energy system is in a satisfactory condition.

- Gerus told UNN.

To a clarifying question whether, without Russian attacks on energy infrastructure, the heating season should begin without blackouts, Gerus replied: "Yes."

Situation with gas infrastructure

Gerus commented on whether a gas shortage is expected in Ukraine.

Everyone is currently working to prevent a shortage. NJSC "Naftogaz" is actively buying gas now. It has already purchased 95% of all needs, we still have time until the start of the heating season to have 100% of gas for the winter, and "Naftogaz" is currently working on this.

- Gerus told a UNN journalist.

The head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, speaking at the international forum United by Mining, stated that Ukraine has huge problems with gas and oil production.

We have huge problems with gas and oil production in Ukraine. What does this show and what do I not like? If you look at our gas and oil production, it is obvious that this is a certain closed club, where there is a limited number of Ukrainian "businessmen". We don't have oligarchs in the register, so there are no oligarchs. Formally, there are businessmen, but it is a limited club. Unfortunately, we do not have international strategic serious investors who can bring capital, who can bring technology and achieve breakthrough results. This is not good, because it hinders competition, and competition leads to the development of technologies and the industry moving forward.

- Gerus said.

However, he noted that even during the war, gas production in Ukraine increased, not decreased.

Our gas sector is increasingly intertwined with the electricity sector. There is a tendency for more and more electricity to be produced from gas. I think that less will be produced from coal, and more from gas. We will need gas even to provide our country, people, industry, and business with electricity.

- Gerus said.

Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges24.09.25, 14:04 • 7218 views

Addition

On September 17, Reuters reported that Ukraine had already accumulated more than 80% of the necessary gas volume in storage for the winter. However, to achieve the set goals and volumes, it is necessary to purchase about $1 billion worth of natural gas. The main reason for this necessity is constant Russian attacks, which create risks for the heating season.

Earlier, it was noted that as of September 14, 2025, natural gas reserves in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities had already exceeded last year's figures. Currently, 12.055 billion cubic meters of "blue fuel" are stored there, which should be enough to get through the heating season.

There will be no need to overpay for gas in the winter of 2025-2026. "Naftogaz" extended the fixed tariff in April: this means that until April 2026, a cubic meter of gas for the population will cost UAH 7.96.

Serhiy Koretsky, Chairman of the Board of NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine", stated recently that the joint-stock company "Naftogaz" and Ukraine's Western partners allocated $2.5 billion for gas purchases to get through the winter.

Anna Murashko

