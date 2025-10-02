Heating season for hospitals, schools, and kindergartens to begin tomorrow in Kyiv

Tomorrow, the heating season will begin in the capital for hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other social institutions. This was announced by Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, reports UNN.

From October 3, we are starting the heating season in Kyiv for hospitals, schools, kindergartens, and other social institutions. - the mayor announced.

Details

According to Klitschko, heat supply to institutions is carried out according to their individual requests. This algorithm is justified for such institutions, given their social orientation. Therefore, the decision on the need to connect to heating is made by the heads of institutions. Given the cold weather, from Friday, the social sector already has the opportunity to connect to heating.

It is important that the buildings of hospitals, kindergartens, and schools are equipped with individual heating points that allow regulating heat supply and maximizing the efficient use of energy carriers. - the mayor emphasized.

Add

In addition, Klitschko commented on the start of the heating season in residential buildings.

Before making such a decision, we must weigh all factors: rational use of energy carriers, the inexpediency of unnecessary heating costs for residents, and the situation in the energy system. Not only current but also forecast temperature indicators should be taken into account. To save both the money of the city's residents and energy resources. Therefore, as usual, social institutions will be the first to receive heat. - he summarized.

