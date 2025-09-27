$41.490.00
When does the heating season start in Kyiv - the authorities' answer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 298 views

The heating season in Kyiv will begin when the average daily temperature stays at 8 degrees for three days. The city is preparing for emergencies by installing backup power sources.

When does the heating season start in Kyiv - the authorities' answer

The heating season in Kyiv will begin when the average daily temperature stays at 8 degrees for three days, and the overall readiness is over 90%, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

Details

"The main preparatory works at the facilities of the city's heat and power complex have already been completed. The overall readiness is over 90%. Of course, we are also preparing for emergencies," Klitschko said.

He reported that the capital is installing backup sources - gas turbines and gas piston units. These distributed cogeneration facilities are expected to generate an additional 100 MW of electricity in winter to provide critical infrastructure.

"The enemy is attacking our energy facilities to break Kyiv residents, to demoralize the capital. A lot depends on the capital. Therefore, the Russians want to sow panic among people. We, however, must be ready for various scenarios. "Kyivteploenergo" has added high-power generators to its operations - from 600 kW to 2 MW, which can be used at the capital's boiler houses in case of an emergency. Today, 136 generators have been placed at heat sources. That is, all boiler houses where there is a technical possibility have an emergency power supply," Klitschko noted.

He also reported that payment for consumed utility services in the capital is currently at 90%.

"Penalties are applied to those people who have large debts. If a consumer deliberately does not pay, then we go to court," Klitschko said.

Julia Shramko

