We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2048 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10549 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53514 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194335 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112553 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373599 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299299 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212126 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243319 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254680 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukrzaliznytsia will compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack: keep paper tickets

Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.

Society • March 26, 11:58 AM • 26798 views

Cabinet of ministers dismissed one of the Deputy Ministers of Economy

The Cabinet dismissed Nadiia Bihun from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy. She was responsible for public procurement and public-private partnership since 2022.

Politics • March 25, 11:19 AM • 14380 views

PRNext’25: coordinates of trust for those who believe in the future of their brands

The PRNext’25 forum will be held in Kyiv on April 3, dedicated to building trust in the brand in the face of chaos, crises, war and information dumps. The event will discuss the importance of reputation for business.

Business News • March 24, 08:12 AM • 63652 views

World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day: What holidays are celebrated in the world today

Today we celebrate World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day and honor the Holy Martyr Basil of Ancyra. Each event is important.

Society • March 22, 04:30 AM • 134059 views

Norwegian oil fund buys quarter of London's most popular district for £570m - FT

The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.

News of the World • March 20, 02:47 PM • 14764 views

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.

Technologies • March 19, 04:52 PM • 18280 views

Kyivstar buys Uklon for $155.2 million: deal details

Kyivstar will acquire 97% of Uklon, a Ukrainian platform for ordering rides and delivery. Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov will remain in his position.

Economy • March 19, 03:29 PM • 19355 views

“Kayak to Eurovision and Jesus on stage": memes from the National Selection

Social networks are full of memes after the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Users paid special attention to the image of the host Vasyl Baidak and his “wedding” costume.

Culture • February 9, 12:09 PM • 110610 views

Mobile operators are proposed to be granted critical infrastructure status: draft law registered

The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law on granting mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities. The initiative is aimed at ensuring stable communication for the population and government agencies.

Politics • February 6, 08:58 AM • 27636 views

Communication during blackouts: why did mobile operators fail to comply with the requirements of the National Center for Telecommunications?

Despite billions of dollars in investments, Ukrainian operators have failed to meet the NCCU's requirement for 10 hours of operation of base stations without electricity. Operators promise to improve in the first and second quarters of 2025.

War • February 5, 01:58 PM • 28894 views

China surpasses Stark link with 10x faster laser data transmission from space to Earth

Chang Guang Satellite Technology has achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds via laser communication from the satellite to the Earth. This is 10 times faster than the previous record and outpaces the capabilities of Starlink.

News of the World • January 3, 03:13 AM • 31989 views

Starlink Mask will provide satellite communications in Ukraine where there is no network

“Kyivstar has signed an agreement with Starlink to provide satellite mobile services in Ukraine. The SMS service is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025, followed by voice and data services.

Technologies • December 30, 10:37 AM • 21447 views

Favbet Foundation Helped Organize St. Nicholas Day Celebration in Zagreb

The Center for Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees in Zagreb was founded by the Favbet Foundation team at the beginning of the war. Here, migrants can still receive legal and psychological support, and children can attend educational events and sections.

Society • December 24, 01:56 PM • 13091 views

GET Business Festival united Ukrainian business for development in time of war

UNIT. City hosted the GET Business Festival with more than 100 business leaders on three stages. 1400 participants discussed development strategies, innovations, and partnership programs.

Business News • December 16, 01:31 PM • 24342 views

Mobile operators will pay UAH 2.8 billion as a result of the radio frequency auction: licenses distributed for 15 years

The National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications held an auction to sell radio frequency spectrum licenses to Vodafone, Kyivstar and Lifecell. The operators will install 1,500 new base stations and ensure rapid restoration of communications in the de-occupied territories.

Economy • November 19, 06:23 PM • 17881 views

Kyivstar restores network operation after failure

Kyivstar has announced that it has restored communication and the network is operating normally. The operator posted information about the elimination of technical problems on its official account in the social network X.

Society • September 19, 10:08 AM • 12026 views

Kyivstar announces a technical failure: communication in the east and north may be affected, timeframe for restoration is set

Kyivstar has experienced a technical failure that affected the operation of some services. The specialists have identified the problem and are working to fix it, and the connection is expected to be restored within 30 minutes.

Society • September 19, 08:48 AM • 13892 views
Exclusive

A step backward in the availability of communication: What mobile operators say about tax hikes

The government plans to raise the military tax for mobile operators to 5%. Operators consider this a step backwards in terms of accessibility and warn of a possible rise in prices.

Economy • July 30, 06:39 AM • 169804 views

Kyiv region to increase the number of generators at mobile operators' stations for uninterrupted communication during power outages

In Kyiv region, the number of generators at mobile operators' stations will increase to ensure uninterrupted communication during power outages.

Society • July 3, 09:37 AM • 11965 views

Dozens of people deceived by fake fundraising for cars for the Armed Forces: a group of prisoners will be tried in Sumy region

A group of prisoners who defrauded 22 people, including members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of more than UAH 265,000 by selling non-existent cars through fake online ads will be tried in Sumy region.

Society • April 11, 10:27 AM • 25728 views

The Ministry of Reintegration warns: fraudsters create fake links to receive financial assistance from the UN

Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.

Society • April 1, 03:46 PM • 23424 views

SSU Day: key achievements, plans, combat work

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary, emphasizing its key role in countering Russian aggression through special operations, maritime drones, combat work, exposing traitors and collaborators, investigating war crimes, countering cyber threats, and destroying the Crimean bridge.

Society • March 25, 09:54 AM • 28282 views

We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment

We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment.

Society • February 29, 07:15 AM • 28888 views

Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine

Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine.

Society • February 14, 06:49 AM • 30813 views

Ukrainian hackers "hacked" the Russian program for controlling drones - GUR

Ukrainian cyber experts have hacked a russian drone control program, depriving the enemy of the ability to configure, monitor, and update drones.

War • February 8, 11:39 AM • 23364 views

"Ukraine has to win" - Pompeo explains VEON and Kyivstar's record investments in rebuilding the country

VEON and Kyivstar announced investments of USD 600 million during 2024-2026 to restore the economy of Ukraine as part of its ongoing campaign to attract international business.

Economy • February 7, 01:28 PM • 26804 views

The State Service of Special Communications is studying the interdependence of critical infrastructure facilities to prevent a "domino effect" during cyberattacks

Experts of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine are studying the dependencies between critical infrastructure facilities to prevent cascading destruction during possible enemy cyberattacks.

War • February 1, 02:26 PM • 24893 views