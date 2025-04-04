Ukrzaliznytsia will partially compensate for inconveniences due to the cyberattack. Passengers with paper tickets can expect free waiting rooms and tea.
The Cabinet dismissed Nadiia Bihun from the post of Deputy Minister of Economy. She was responsible for public procurement and public-private partnership since 2022.
The PRNext’25 forum will be held in Kyiv on April 3, dedicated to building trust in the brand in the face of chaos, crises, war and information dumps. The event will discuss the importance of reputation for business.
Today we celebrate World Water Day, Taxi Driver Day, World Mathematics Day and honor the Holy Martyr Basil of Ancyra. Each event is important.
The Norwegian Norges Bank Investment Management fund is buying 25% of Covent Garden in London for £570 million. Asset management will remain with Shaftesbury Capital.
The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.
Kyivstar will acquire 97% of Uklon, a Ukrainian platform for ordering rides and delivery. Uklon CEO Serhiy Hryshkov will remain in his position.
Social networks are full of memes after the National Selection for the Eurovision Song Contest 2025. Users paid special attention to the image of the host Vasyl Baidak and his “wedding” costume.
The Verkhovna Rada has registered a draft law on granting mobile operators the status of critical infrastructure facilities. The initiative is aimed at ensuring stable communication for the population and government agencies.
Despite billions of dollars in investments, Ukrainian operators have failed to meet the NCCU's requirement for 10 hours of operation of base stations without electricity. Operators promise to improve in the first and second quarters of 2025.
Chang Guang Satellite Technology has achieved 100 Gbps data transmission speeds via laser communication from the satellite to the Earth. This is 10 times faster than the previous record and outpaces the capabilities of Starlink.
“Kyivstar has signed an agreement with Starlink to provide satellite mobile services in Ukraine. The SMS service is scheduled to launch in Q4 2025, followed by voice and data services.
The Center for Assistance to Ukrainian Refugees in Zagreb was founded by the Favbet Foundation team at the beginning of the war. Here, migrants can still receive legal and psychological support, and children can attend educational events and sections.
UNIT. City hosted the GET Business Festival with more than 100 business leaders on three stages. 1400 participants discussed development strategies, innovations, and partnership programs.
The National Commission for the State Regulation of Communications held an auction to sell radio frequency spectrum licenses to Vodafone, Kyivstar and Lifecell. The operators will install 1,500 new base stations and ensure rapid restoration of communications in the de-occupied territories.
Kyivstar has announced that it has restored communication and the network is operating normally. The operator posted information about the elimination of technical problems on its official account in the social network X.
Kyivstar has experienced a technical failure that affected the operation of some services. The specialists have identified the problem and are working to fix it, and the connection is expected to be restored within 30 minutes.
The government plans to raise the military tax for mobile operators to 5%. Operators consider this a step backwards in terms of accessibility and warn of a possible rise in prices.
In Kyiv region, the number of generators at mobile operators' stations will increase to ensure uninterrupted communication during power outages.
A group of prisoners who defrauded 22 people, including members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, of more than UAH 265,000 by selling non-existent cars through fake online ads will be tried in Sumy region.
Fraudsters create fake links under the guise of financial assistance from international donors, such as IOM Ukraine, encouraging people to enter personal and payment information, which is a fraudulent practice.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is celebrating its 32nd anniversary, emphasizing its key role in countering Russian aggression through special operations, maritime drones, combat work, exposing traitors and collaborators, investigating war crimes, countering cyber threats, and destroying the Crimean bridge.
We live here: Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" hand over demining equipment.
Kyivstar and "Come Back Alive" raise UAH 180 million for demining in Ukraine.
Ukrainian cyber experts have hacked a russian drone control program, depriving the enemy of the ability to configure, monitor, and update drones.
VEON and Kyivstar announced investments of USD 600 million during 2024-2026 to restore the economy of Ukraine as part of its ongoing campaign to attract international business.
Experts of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine are studying the dependencies between critical infrastructure facilities to prevent cascading destruction during possible enemy cyberattacks.