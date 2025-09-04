$41.370.01
Ukraine aims to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 692 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and operators are working to expand coverage and improve communication quality. By 2026, all international and national roads will receive high-quality 4G connectivity.

Ukraine aims to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's largest mobile operators - Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell. The main topic of the negotiations was the expansion of coverage and improvement of communication quality in wartime conditions. Fedorov reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the minister, despite shelling, power outages, and other challenges, operators continue to build new towers, restore damaged networks, and attract investments.

Occupiers extended mobile internet restrictions in Luhansk region: the reason became known04.09.25, 12:23 • 2414 views

Fedorov emphasized that the government, together with the companies, is working to remove bureaucratic barriers to accelerate infrastructure construction.

By the end of 2026, operators must cover all international and national roads with high-quality 4G communication – currently, there is no connection in many places on the roads. For this, we are legally removing bureaucracy to speed up approvals.

- the minister stated.

Among the problematic areas, he named mobile communication on trains, but several projects are already underway that should improve the situation in the near future.

A separate strategic goal is to provide 98% of Ukraine's population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030.

We continue to work together with mobile operators so that you always stay connected. I thank the operators for developing the telecom infrastructure.

- the minister emphasized.

Ukraine tests Direct to Cell: satellite communication will be available anywhere in the country18.08.25, 21:04 • 3487 views

Stepan Haftko

SocietyTechnologies
Electricity
Mykhailo Fedorov
Kyivstar
Ukraine