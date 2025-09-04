Ukraine aims to provide 98% of the population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030 - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced a meeting with the heads of Ukraine's largest mobile operators - Kyivstar, Vodafone, and lifecell. The main topic of the negotiations was the expansion of coverage and improvement of communication quality in wartime conditions. Fedorov reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

According to the minister, despite shelling, power outages, and other challenges, operators continue to build new towers, restore damaged networks, and attract investments.

Fedorov emphasized that the government, together with the companies, is working to remove bureaucratic barriers to accelerate infrastructure construction.

By the end of 2026, operators must cover all international and national roads with high-quality 4G communication – currently, there is no connection in many places on the roads. For this, we are legally removing bureaucracy to speed up approvals. - the minister stated.

Among the problematic areas, he named mobile communication on trains, but several projects are already underway that should improve the situation in the near future.

A separate strategic goal is to provide 98% of Ukraine's population with high-quality mobile internet by 2030.

We continue to work together with mobile operators so that you always stay connected. I thank the operators for developing the telecom infrastructure. - the minister emphasized.

