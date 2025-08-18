Ukraine tests Direct to Cell: satellite communication will be available anywhere in the country

Ukraine has become one of the first countries in the world to test Direct to Cell. Thanks to this technology, the phone will connect directly to the satellite – it will be possible to send messages from anywhere in the country. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

On the telethon, Fedorov stated: a smartphone that supports 4G SIM cards or eSIM automatically turns into a carrier that connects to satellite internet.

Recall

The government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sphere until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full restoration of networks, and the development of stable communication.

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy, 5G communication was tested for the first time in Ukraine at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

It was also reported that Lviv is to become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing.

UNN also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of settlements for the pilot implementation of 5G: Kharkiv and Borodianka will join this list.