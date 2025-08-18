$41.340.11
Ukraine will not be in NATO, but will have security guarantees - Trump
05:41 PM • 2706 views
We allow elections - Zelenskyy
02:38 PM • 16445 views
"I know what I'm doing - I don't need advice": Trump lashed out at critics of his actions to end the war in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
02:23 PM • 45881 views
Security, defense, and Defence City are among the government's priorities for 2026: why science is indispensable, explained expert Dolintse
01:21 PM • 36035 views
Starmer ready to support peace deal with Ukraine without ceasefire condition
Exclusive
01:19 PM • 50431 views
Tax benefits are not a gift, but an investment: how aviation fights for a place in Defence City
Exclusive
August 18, 11:50 AM • 38486 views
It will be epoch-making: Minister of Economy on the new Labor Code
Exclusive
August 18, 08:34 AM • 113961 views
Shufrych and Kuzminykh: what do the cases of treason and bribery have in common?
August 18, 08:23 AM • 105828 views
European countries restrict real estate purchases by Russian citizens: which countries are on the list Photo
August 18, 03:44 AM • 59434 views
Trump: Zelenskyy can end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants toPhoto
Tags
Authors
Ukraine tests Direct to Cell: satellite communication will be available anywhere in the country

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Ukraine has become one of the first countries to test Direct to Cell, allowing phones to connect to a satellite to send messages. A smartphone with a 4G SIM or eSIM automatically connects to satellite internet.

Ukraine tests Direct to Cell: satellite communication will be available anywhere in the country

Ukraine has become one of the first countries in the world to test Direct to Cell. Thanks to this technology, the phone will connect directly to the satellite – it will be possible to send messages from anywhere in the country. This was reported by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, according to UNN.

Details

On the telethon, Fedorov stated: a smartphone that supports 4G SIM cards or eSIM automatically turns into a carrier that connects to satellite internet.

Recall

The government approved the Strategy for the Development of the Electronic Communications Sphere until 2030, which provides for the launch of 5G, full restoration of networks, and the development of stable communication.

As part of the implementation of the WINWIN innovation strategy, 5G communication was tested for the first time in Ukraine at a higher education institution. The pilot project was launched at KAI in cooperation with Vodafone.

It was also reported that Lviv is to become the first city where 5G communication will be launched commercially after testing.

UNN also reported that the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of settlements for the pilot implementation of 5G: Kharkiv and Borodianka will join this list.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Technologies
Readiness 2030
ReArm Europe
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine
Borodianka
Lviv
Kharkiv